Rigney nominated

Angela Brown Rigney of Axton has been nominated as a national finalist for the Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE) 2021 Trade & Industrial Education Lifetime Achievement Award. This award is judged on leadership in ACTE; innovations in CTE and contributions to the CTE field and greater CTE community.

The nominees will be recognized today at the Association for Career and Technical Education National Conference in New Orleans.

Rigney is the director of Career & Technical Education/ Adult Education for Pittsylvania County Schools.

She holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Radford University, 2005, and a bachelor’s degree in agriculture with a minor in business from Ferrum College, 2000.

She has been an assistant principal at Chatham High School, an agriculture teacher at Dan River and Tunstall Middle Schools and a biotechnology teacher for Guilford County Schools.