Rotary of Stuart sends Patrick student off to college with funding

College students from Patrick County High School are back to school backed by $41,500 in scholarships from Rotary Club of Stuart. The funds for those scholarships were raised through the Patrick County Agricultural Fair, Stuart Beach Music Festival, the club’s annual stead dinner and the Spring Demolition Derby.
- The John D. Hooker scholarship went to Caroline Vernon.
- The Stuart Rotary scholarships were awarded to Katherine Beckett, Emma Jones, Jonathan Norman, John Darious Williams and Robert Scott.
- The Stuart Rotary: Pauline H. and W. Blair Clark Sr. and Family scholarships were granted to Andy Lin, Whitley Manns, Isabelle Martin, Lillian McKenzie, Lily Peer and Fiona Rorrer
- The First Generation scholarships were awarded to Lauren Largen and Amber Pegram.
- The Alfred Brammer scholarship was awarded to Abigail Dillon.
- The Dorn O. and Gaynelle Spangler scholarship was awarded to Gracelyn Hubbard.
- The Mary Jane Taylor scholarship was granted to Kelsey Gunter.
- The Susan Allen Huff scholarship was awarded to Devin Scott.
- The Fern E. Pino scholarship was granted to Ashley Martin.
- The Jesse Wood Sheppard scholarship went to Caleb Kenyon.
- The Fred Allen scholarship was awarded to Benjamin Vipperman.
- The Richard, Cornelius and Vera Stanley & Orea G. Rakes scholarships were awarded to Hannah Handley and Caleb Kenyon.
- The James C. and Margaret S. Hiatt scholarship was granted to Danielle King.
Publication of student news is free in the Martinsville Bulletin. Send announcements to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com