Rowe named assistant principal at Meadow View Elementary

The Henry County School Board on Thursday approved the promotion of Kathryn Rowe to assistant principal at Meadow View Elementary School.
Rowe, who has been an instructional coach and teacher at Axton Elementary School since 2009, was recommended by Superintendent Sandy Strayer.
“I am honored and delighted to be joining the faculty and staff of Meadow View Elementary School,” Rowe said in a release announcing her appointment. “I look forward to collaborating with the families, staff, and community to provide quality instruction for all students. In these unprecedented times, it is crucial we come together to help our students become resilient learners while ensuring their social-emotional needs are met.”
Said Stayer: “Mrs. Rowe’s enthusiasm for supporting students as they work to develop the foundational skills of a lifelong scholar is phenomenal. Her dedication to student growth will ensure that every member of the Meadow View family excels.”
Rowe’s appointment was approved by the school board after it reconvened from closed session during planning retreat.
