Sales tax question appears on ballots in Henry and Patrick counties

The county is asking voters to consider sales tax because it is a user tax, and visitors to the area will share the cost when they make purchases here.

“The buyer chooses to make the purchase, and therefore chooses to pay the sales tax,” Hall said. “Also, it doesn’t matter whether that person lives in Henry County. This allows our visitors and ‘outsiders’ to bear some of our local tax burden. That helps us to keep our other taxes, such as real estate, relatively low.”

Currently, when the county collects sales tax, Hall said, the entire amount goes to the Commonwealth of Virginia, and then 1% of it is returned to Henry County.

“We average between $4 million and $5 million in sales tax revenue now, so we anticipate the extra 1% would amount to an additional $4 million to $5 million annually,” he said.

Hall emphasized that the legislation is “narrowly written — it clearly says that any additional revenue created under this legislation can only be used by the school system. The county cannot keep or spend the money. That means decisions on how to spend it would lie solely with the Henry County School Board.”

Helps reserves, too