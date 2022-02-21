School board to ask for rest of sales tax money

The Henry County School Board still wants all of the sales tax money to which it is entitled, but the Board decided to give Henry County $1 million to help pay for a new broadband initiative anyway.

In November 2020, Henry County voters approved a 1% sales tax to be used specifically for new construction or major renovations of school buildings. Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the Bulletin in March that he expected the new tax would generate as much as $5 million a year, and he allocated over half of it ($2.6 million) to pay down existing debt for Meadow View Elementary School.

In December, former Attorney General Mark Herring issued an Official Advisory Opinion indicating that the Henry County Board of Supervisors misused the money when they approved Hall’s request.

The Board of Supervisors has held to its position on the money, but on Thursday the School Board decided to ask it to give it back.

“It has come to my attention that the Board has asked Superintendent Sandy Strayer for the schools to contribute $1 million to the broadband initiative,” said Ridgeway District Member Francis Zehr. “I say we make it contingent upon them returning the $2.6 million of the sales tax revenue.”

Vice Chair Teddy Martin agreed that the sales tax money should be returned, but he said the two matters should be kept separate.

“I don’t like the idea of you do this for me and I’ll do this for you,” said Martin.

Iriswood District Member Ben Gravely expressed the same concern as Martin, but indicated he felt strongly about the sales tax money being returned.

“That money from the tax belongs to us,” said Gravely. “They should give us our money.”

Zehr told the other members on the school board that he spent 16 years serving on the Board of Supervisors and knew how the system worked.

“I’m just trying to cooperate with the Board of Supervisors,” said Zehr.

The board unanimously approved a motion to pay Henry County $1 million toward a multimillion broadband initiative in Henry County and a second motion to have Strayer formerly write a letter to the Board of Supervisors asking for a return of $2.6 million generated from the new sales tax.

The budget

The purpose of the meeting on Thursday was to hold a public hearing on the new proposed school budget.

The only person who presented to the Board was Lisa Eanes, president of the Henry County Education Association. She asked the Board for an additional $950,000 be included for teacher’s salaries.

The majority of the time was taken by Dr. David Scott, assistant superintendent of operations and administrative services.

As was previously presented, Scott again put forth a proposed budget of $71.4 million, an increase of $11.9 million over the previous budget of $59.5 million.

In addition to a step increase, teachers will get a 6% increase in pay, those in administrative positions will see a 7% increase and bus drivers and aides will get a 10% raise.

The new budget also calls for three new coordinators, three additional special education teachers, two more English language teachers, five additional special education paraprofessionals, 13 new classroom teachers and three related service positions.

With a growth of $11.9 million in state funds and $3.8 million marked for school construction, Scott said, that would leave $8.1 million to provide for just over $9 million is new costs creating an additional request in local funding of $947,842.

The Henry County School Board is scheduled to meet jointly with the Henry County Board of Supervisors for a budget work session at the Henry County Administration Building at 5 p.m. today.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

