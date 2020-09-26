School districts go through elaborate review before deciding to return to classes

Like most, Halifax County Superintendent Mark Lineburg said he believes the best learning environment for children is in a classroom, but there is much more to keep in mind at the moment.

“You must also consider the health of the students, the families they go home to and the staff that works there,” Lineburg said. “It’s not that clean-cut right now.”

For that reason, he has tried to avoid acting too swiftly.

“We’ve been fairly careful about not putting hard lines in the sand around a specific date,” he said.

Pittsylvania County’s plan

Mark Jones said he is confident that his district is ready to take this step.

He said custodial staff will be regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout the day, students and teachers will have their temperatures checked upon entering the buildings and students will sit one to a seat on school buses, where temperatures will also be checked. Jones added that the district has an appropriate amount of personal protective equipment for all staff and students who need it.

“A lot of hard work has gone in to prepare for this,” Jones said.