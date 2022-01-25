School districts in region take separate roads to mask wearing

The three area school systems have three different responses to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order lifting mask mandates for all children in public schools.

The Martinsville City School Board announced at its Monday night meeting that they will continue with their current policy requiring the use of masks in schools, while Henry County Public Schools opted to make masking optional. Patrick County Public Schools say they will continue masking while affording some flexibility among students and their parents or guardians.

The executive order went into effect on Monday, resulting in seven Virginia school boards that same day filing suit to block the order.

The lawsuit says Youngkin’s order violates a state constitutional provision that places oversight of schools under the direction of the school boards and asks for an immediate injunction barring enforcement of the order.

“On the advice of our attorney, we will continue to follow our current policy on masking,” said Martinsville School Board Chair Donna Dillard, reading from a prepared statement during Monday’s meeting. “Our policy is based on CDC guidelines. The CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students ages two years and older, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

Asked Tuesday morning what action would be taken if a student was seen without a mask, Martinsville School Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley responded by email: “As Ms. Dillard stated last night, we are maintaining our current masking policy on the advice of our attorney until this matter is ruled on in the courts. We will handle individual student cases as they occur.”

When asked any individual cases that may have occurred, Talley replied, none.”

Henry County Public Schools Communications Director Monica Hatchett shared a letter that went out to all parents and guardians of students on Friday.

“By majority consensus of the School Board, on this day Henry County Public Schools will move to a mask optional status for students in our schools,” the letter states. “At this time, federal law requires the wearing of masks on public transportation; therefore, students and staff will still be required to wear masks while on school buses.”

The letter also said mask-wearing is still encouraged by some school community members, but did not make clear who those people were.

Henry County Schools will require anyone exposed to COVID and not wearing a mask to quarantine if exposed to the virus, while a person fully vaccinated and wearing a mask need not quarantine.

“In addition to advising school community members to wear a mask, we will continue to support our staff and students by providing COVID tests for those who exhibit symptoms and desire a test, providing N95 masks for staff members who prefer to wear those at work, sanitizing and deep cleaning our schools and spaces regularly, and encouraging healthy hygiene practices including staying home if you do not feel well,” the letter states.

Anyone one who prefers their child opt out of wearing a mask should contact the student’s school or teacher, the letter says.

Patrick County Public Schools is taking its own approach to masking, opting to continue with its current policy while offering some flexibility for anyone who objects to the continued wearing of face coverings.

“Patrick County Public Schools has already provided parents with the flexibility to request their child to be mask-exempt since the health order went into effect which required students to wear masks inside school facilities,” Patrick County Acting Superintendent Jason Wood told the Bulletin on Jan. 19.

“When school officials received these mask-exemption requests, we always offered families alternatives to masking which included face shields. Families were also instructed that based on the quarantine guidance from the VDH and CDC, students who are unmasked and in close contact with a positive individual will have to quarantine, whereas those students who are masked will not have to quarantine.”

Wood said parents of Patrick County students are still encouraged to promote the wearing of masks as an important strategy to keep students in school.

The Henry County Public Schools online COVID-19 dashboard shows 101 new students cases and 42 new staff cases between Jan. 14 and Jan 21.

Magna Vista High School had the most of any school in the district during the period with 23, followed by Bassett High School with 18, Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School with 16, Meadow View Elementary with 14, Mt. Olivet Elementary 12, Laurel Park Middle School 11, G.W. Carver Elementary 10, Stanleytown Elementary, Campbell Court Elementary and Drewry Mason Elementary all with seven each and Rich Acres Elementary with four.

The only Henry County public school reporting no new cases for the period was Sanville Elementary.

The Martinsville City Public Schools online COVID-19 dashboard shows 19 new students cases and eight new staff cases between Jan. 14 and Jan 21.

Martinsville Middle School had the most people of any school in the district to test positive during that week, with 11 students and two employees testing positive, followed by Patrick Henry Elementary with five students and two employees; Albert Harris, two students and three employees; and Clearview Elementary, one student and one employee.

“Our rate continues to be high, but we have not had to close schools,” Talley said at Monday night’s regular school board meeting.

The Patrick County Public Schools online COVID-19 dashboard shows 89 total positive cases between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21. The dashboard did not break out the number by students and staff, but did provide totals by school.

The highest number of new cases in the schools came from Patrick County High School with 30, followed by Blue Ridge with 19, Stuart with 18, Hardin Reynolds with eight, Patrick Springs with seven and Woolwine with six.

Other reported cases in all three school districts were in related departments or offices such as maintenance or the central office, but not directly in the school buildings themselves, and are reflected in each school district’s total.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.