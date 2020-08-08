School districts strive to bring students up to speed for online learning as the school year starts remotely this week

When Henry County Schools start virtually this week, Traci Morton says her daughter is planning to spend a lot of time studying at grandma’s house.
That’s because the family can’t get reliable internet service where they live, on a farm between Ridgeway and Sandy Level — and they’re not alone. In the rural southern part of Henry County, east of U.S. 220, as many as 41% of residents do not have high-speed internet at home.
“It’s a nightmare where we live,” Morton said. “The phone lines on our road are some of the oldest in the county and can’t support any high speed internet. We’ve tried satellite internet through HughesNet, but it doesn’t work well. We currently have a Jetpack through our cell phone carrier, but service is spotty with that.”
Comcast’s Xfinity internet service is technically available along their road, but only for houses within 125 feet of the public right-of-way. Those with longer driveways face expensive installation costs if they want to connect to cable.
“When I’ve called, they said it would cost us $5,000 to run a line out to the house,” Morton said of Comcast. “We live just over their limit for running it out to us at their expense.”
Rural communities across the U.S. have been grappling with a lack of broadband infrastructure for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic only magnified the digital divide. When the virus forced Virginia schools to close in mid-March and pivot quickly to remote learning, educators had to figure out how to reach the students who don’t have internet or computers at home.
Morton’s daughter, now a senior at Magna Vista High School, “struggled to do anything” when instruction moved online in March, she said. “The only way she’s been able to do anything is by going to her grandma’s house and using her internet.”
Connectivity challenges
There are potentially thousands of local students facing similar challenges to access online learning as their schools prepare to start 100% virtually. The first day of remote classes is Monday for Martinsville and Henry County and Tuesday in Patrick County.
Originally, all three districts planned on a mix of in-person and remote instruction, but changed course due to COVID-19’s continued spread. Patrick County, which has the most connectivity issues of the three localities, was the final holdout — the school board made the decision to open virtually Friday at an emergency meeting.
Before that, roughly 25% to 30% of families had chosen the all-virtual option, Patrick County Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert said.
In a 2019 community broadband survey of Patrick County, the Center of Innovative Technology (CIT) found that at least 54% of county addresses are in areas unserved by broadband. Among residential broadband subscribers, 90% have “inadequate, expensive, unreliable and/or obsolete services.”
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) defines “broadband” as internet service that delivers 25 megabits per second (mbps) for downloads and 3 mbps for uploading information. In 2015, that was seen as the minimum speed for video streaming and a few in-home devices to work at the same time. However, technology has since progressed, and online capacity needs have grown over the past five years. Meaning, rural households may have internet access, but not at speeds that can handle streaming video lessons or multiple family members logging on at once.
That’s the case for Mandy Folman, who lives near Patrick Springs and has three children in Patrick County Schools: two attending Stuart Elementary and one at Patrick County High School. They subscribe to CenturyLink, which she said is “the only option available here.”
Access to devices is not a problem because the school system has issued Chromebooks for students to use at home. However, Folman wonders if their home internet connection is up to the task.
“It works, but if there are several of us trying to stream something, it stops working,” she said. “I am concerned if the kids have to be on Zoom or watching videos at the same time. And then there’s my school, too.”
In addition to her full-time job, Folman is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration online at Old Dominion University. “I get up at like 4 a.m. and do my work,” she said.
In spite of the challenges, she added, “I fully support the school board and the decisions they are making. They are doing the best they can, considering the circumstances, and I appreciate them keeping the safety of our children first and foremost.”
Rolling out remote learning
School districts have been working since March to bring their students up to speed for online learning, and there is no easy solution.
The stakes are higher for this school year than they were in the spring, as well. Schools got a reprieve from rolling out new material and testing students, and many districts did not issue grades that semester. This fall, however, Virginia schools must teach new content and grade student work — no matter if instruction takes place remotely — in the classroom, or some combination of the two.
To address connectivity issues, Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties have spent some of their federal CARES Act dollars on mobile hotspots, or “mifis,” to send home with students. However, these only work in areas with available cell service.
In addition to hotspot devices, Martinsville City Schools spokesperson Parker Gunn said the district has laptops for students in grades 3-12 currently available for pick up at each school and will have tablets for preschool through second grade available within the next few weeks.
Henry County Schools is issuing iPads to all students to use at home and expanded free public wifi options at county schools over the summer.
“Because we know that there are families who do not have internet access or who don’t have strong internet access, our teachers are working to ensure that students have a variety of materials available to them,” said Henry County Schools spokesperson Monica Hatchett. “We are also making each of our school parking lots wifi hotspots so that students who might need to download lessons or materials for use without the internet have locations close to their home to use for that purpose.”
Teachers spent the summer training on how to provide all-online instruction and rewriting the curriculum. There’s also a learning curve for parents and students to learn how to use the devices and online learning platforms from home, officials said.
In Martinsville, Gunn said, “We will be posting videos to assist and providing information for parents. Teachers will have meaningful interactions with students on a daily basis and will be having office hours on Friday to assist students and parents.”
Martinsville City Schools has also set up an IT help desk for families to use. The elementary number is 403-5461, and middle and high school help is available at 403-4776.
When Henry County Schools recently handed out iPads at socially distanced back-to-school nights, the sessions included some technology training for parents. In addition, Hatchett said, “Our Instructional Technology Resource Teachers (ITRTs) have been working to create a series of videos for families so that they will have available guidance for using the school-issued devices and platforms that will be part of the virtual learning process.
“Though it has only been a few days, we have already been getting some great questions from families who are reviewing the videos and following the steps to set up their learning platform access, etc.,” she added.
Bridging the digital divide
It’s difficult to say for certain how many students still need home internet access. The digital divide exists in every state in the U.S., but broadband advocates note that it is more likely to affect people of color, low-income households, and those living in rural areas.
Based on calling student households, Martinsville estimates about 20% of students do not have high-speed internet at home, Gunn said. In Henry County, that number is about 25% each year, based on annual surveys of students in three grades, Hatchett said.
“We know, however, that this percentage is likely slightly higher simply because we aren’t asking the question of every student in the division every year,” she said.
National coverage maps from the FCC tend to give a “misleading” and “exaggerated” picture of broadband connection in rural areas, according to a report from Commonwealth Connect, Northam’s plan to expand high-speed internet access to rural and underserved areas of Virginia.
The FCC relies on internet service providers to self-report the data used to construct the maps. This is problematic because “private-sector providers are reluctant to offer what they consider proprietary data,” the report states.
Also, if a provider offers service to at least one household in a census block, the FCC counts the entire block as covered.
This means the FCC’s most recent estimate that 21.3 million Americans, or 6.5% of the population, lack access to broadband internet does not give the full picture. A tech organization called BroadbandNow tested the federal number by manually checking internet availability for addresses within “covered” areas and found numerous gaps in service. Instead, they estimate the true number is closer to 42 million people.
Microsoft did its own analysis in 2018 and found that 162.8 million Americans are not using the internet at broadband speeds.
For accurate local numbers, it depends who’s counting. There’s the U.S. Census Bureau, which estimated broadband subscription rates in the area for 2014-18 were below the state average of 82%. Their community survey found 67% of Henry County, 72% of Martinsville and 63% of Patrick County residents had a home broadband connection.
Another model focused on school-aged children estimates about one-third of students in Martinsville and Henry County and 20% of students in Patrick County do not have internet at home. According to Digital Bridge K-12, a national nonprofit initiative to connect public schools with high-speed internet, that equates to 2,506 students in Henry County, 676 in Martinsville, and 543 in Patrick County.
Help is on the way in the longer term: Patrick County has applied for state and federal grant funding to conduct a broadband study and ultimately expand connectivity in rural and mountainous areas. In Henry County, Comcast just signed a new franchise agreement in July that will add new service in parts of Horsepasture and Axton.
These improvements will be too late to help students who need to get online now, but schools are trying to make the best of a difficult situation.
“Certainly, virtual learning is not always ideal, but our teachers are doing everything they possibly can to ensure that every student has access to the materials and support they need to learn and grow until we are able to return to in-person learning,” Hatchett said. “We understand the need to provide as much information and as many resources as possible for our families during this time.”
Gunn said this school year will be different from the spring, when schools were in “crisis teaching.” He said Martinsville’s theme for the year, as described by Superintendent Zeb Talley, is “accept the challenge.”
“As with anything new, there is some general uncertainty; however, we will work in partnership with our families to ensure our students get the education they need and deserve. This is an opportunity to truly educate our students in a real-world environment and to increase our engagement with our families,” Gunn said. “We will face challenges, but we have worked in partnership with our families to overcome challenges before and to become very successful.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!