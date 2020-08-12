School transportation challenges could pose a speed bump whenever the region's school districts resume in-person classes

One child per seat. Face masks for students. Redesigned bus routes. Twice-daily disinfection of seats and surfaces.
These are just some of the safety measures intended to protect local students and drivers from the spread of the coronavirus the next time they step onto a school bus.
However, there’s no telling when that may happen. Like many other public school districts across Virginia, those in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County chose to start the school year 100% virtually.
Residents might have seen yellow buses from Martinsville and Henry County driving through neighborhoods on Monday (the first day of the fall semester), but they were delivering food, not students. School feeding programs will continue supplying free breakfasts and lunches to school-aged children while they learn from home.
Meanwhile, until classrooms reopen for face-to-face learning, school administrators have a bit more time to figure out how to transport students to school as safely as possible.
Nothing about educating students during a pandemic has been simple, but the logistics of school bus transportation have posed a particular challenge for districts everywhere. Much of the problem comes down to math — with social distancing guidelines in place, there is only space for a fraction of the number of students who normally ride the bus.
Maintaining six feet of distance on school buses, as originally recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would have meant skipping rows between students and limiting riders to 11 or 12 kids per bus, officials said.
In July, the Virginia Department of Education revised these guidelines based on new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and gave school transportation planners “a bit of relief,” said David Scott, Henry County Schools’ assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services.
Now, “students can be as close as three feet apart if they wear face masks and are not showing symptoms of the virus,” Scott said. “With one child per seat, it’s actually closer to 21 or 22 per bus. But that’s still a third of the capacity on a 65-passenger bus.”
Whenever in-person classes resume, all three districts plan on a hybrid schedule that will cut back on the daily demand for school transportation but makes planning bus routes more complicated. But uncertainty remains about how many parents will feel comfortable sending their children to school versus choosing to continue all virtual classes.
“We anticipate there being less demand for school buses this year,” Scott said. “It’s not so much that we think there will be more car riders, but the number of bus riders will be reduced by the number of families opting for a virtual option. Also, the staggered start will take riders off of those buses.”
Patrick County faces a similar situation, said schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert.
“Planning for bus routes has been more complicated this year with the adopted hybrid plan for reopening and making sure siblings attend school on the same day. We do expect ridership to be less since we do have parents choosing the 100% virtual option,” he said.
Before the school board’s decision on Friday to start the year remotely, Gilbert said roughly 25% to 30% of families had chosen the virtual option. As of last week, that meant “we feel like we do have enough capacity for us to bus the [remaining] students,” he said. “However, that could change if the current health situation in the county changes.”
Martinsville City Schools is dealing with the same challenges but has one advantage over the county districts: A smaller geographic area, said Travis Clemons, Martinsville’s executive director of administrative services. Having fewer miles to cover “enables us to handle additional routes without a major impact to our daily timeline other than pickup and drop-off times,” he said.
The city’s plan calls for six feet of distance between students, except for those in the same household, and buses will have “double runs to accommodate physical distancing,” according to the school district’s website.
“If we follow guidelines strictly, regardless of routing, we can not handle our full student body on a daily basis,” Clemons added.
In terms of busing, there are many common elements in the return to school plans posted by Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County. All three involve masks for riders but stop short of mandating them. Martinsville’s plan states “Drivers and students will wear masks as appropriate by age.” In Henry County, all students who ride the bus will be “strongly encouraged to wear face coverings at all times.” Patrick County’s plan states that “Masks will be provided and encouraged during bus routes.”
Another concern for school districts is how COVID-19 could impact the pool of available bus drivers, who tend to be older and do not have health insurance through their employers.
While the federal government does not track the average age of bus drivers or other support staff in schools, data from the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) suggests that, nationally, about three in four part-time school bus drivers are age 55 or older. The CDC has said older adults have a greater risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19. That could make it more difficult to recruit drivers for positions that are already hard to fill across the country.
“Unfortunately, even in a good year, we usually operate a few drivers short of what we truly need to be fully staffed,” Scott said of Henry County Schools. “It’s a challenge, kind of shooting in the dark. But we think it’s a challenge we can meet.”
Before the COVID-19 crisis, more than 90% of school systems in the U.S. reported bus driver shortages, according to a survey by the National Association for Pupil Transportation. Another survey by School Transportation News placed that figure at 80%.
In Martinsville City Schools, “We currently have driver capacity, but as with the county and other nearby divisions, we share in the bus driver shortage,” Clemons said. The district’s main concern with staffing is having a large enough pool of substitute drivers to cover bus routes when the main drivers are absent — especially if they have to be out due to COVID-19.
“To be effective and operate without issue, it is one thing to have enough drivers to cover all routes, but it is equally important to have ample substitute drivers, and this is where the shortage impacts us on occasion,” he said.
Part of the problem in bringing on new drivers right now stems from earlier closures of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles due to COVID-19.
As of the end of July, said Henry County Schools Human Resources Director Christy Landon, “We’re substantially short-staffed right now as far as bus drivers because of the shutdown of the DMV. We have a major delay to get people licensed. If they don’t have a school bus driver endorsement, there’s a substantial backlog to get them into the DMV and get them tested.”
Landon, at the time, was addressing members of the Henry County School Board at their retreat at the end of July. During the same meeting, officials raised the issue of health insurance. Chairman Thomas Auker said some bus drivers had approached him with concerns about COVID-19 and asked about joining the county’s health insurance plan.
Unfortunately, Landon replied, this is not possible because the county has to offer insurance to all groups of staff in a consistent manner; meaning, if it offers health insurance to bus drivers, the county would have to also offer it to all other part-time employees and pay 100% of the cost for a single subscriber.
However, some school officials said Henry County Schools pays its bus drivers more than other districts, and they might be able to purchase their own health insurance more cheaply than if they joined the county plan.
To help recruit and retain bus drivers, Henry County has increased daily pay twice during the past couple of years. For the 2020-21 school year, Henry County school bus drivers will earn a daily rate of $93.35, or an annual salary of $17,083.71, officials said.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!