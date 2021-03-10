SCHOOLS BRIEFS: MCPS robotics teams dominate; youth essay contest

MCPS robotics

teams dominate

Martinsville Middle School’s Absolute Zero robotics team again has qualified for the robotics world championship after dominating a recent virtual competition among 30 teams from Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The team, consisting of 10 students between the ages of 12 and 14 and coached by Liz Lynch, Emily Harrell and Lizzy Fulcher, also was named grand champion received third place in robot game competition and won the VA-DC nomination for Global Innovation Awards for the second time in a row.

Patrick Henry Elementary School’s Ladybots team, coached by Lynch and Rita Ybarra, received the Judge’s Award for Division 1. The Ladybots team is made up of nine members all in the fourth grade.

“I’ve been on robotics teams for the past five years, and I would have never thought that we would ever become state champions,” Martinsville Middle eighth-grader Karlee Shively said in a release from the school district. “After all of the hard work, time, and determination our whole team has given this season, it feels absolutely amazing to have come this far. I can’t wait to see what it’s like to compete at a world level.”