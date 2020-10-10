SCHOOLS BRIEFS: PHCC joins 'Dirty Jobs' program; Ferrum accredited

PHCC joins ‘Dirty Jobs’ program
Patrick Henry Community College has been selected among 20 schools nationally to participate as a pilot in a partnership between the Mike Rowe Works Foundation and the National Council of Certification Centers to develop workers who know how to communicate and are “reliable, trainable and collaborative.”
The program is based on Rowe’s “Dirty Jobs” TV show and its S.W.E.A.T. Pledge (Skill and Work Ethic Aren’t Taboo), which outlines four pillars of professionalism: work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification and a positive attitude.
The college said in a release that the goal is to integrate the program into the soft-skills training courses that it is offering to community partners such as the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board, Ross and Martinsville and Henry County’s Workforce Center. Students who participate can earn the Mike Rowe Works Foundation certification.
The entire training takes only a few days depending on the pace of the course.
“It is going to be so beneficial not only to our students but also local to employers who are looking for employees with these skills,” PHCC Career Service Coordinator Shannon Whitlow, who recently completed training in the program, said in a release.
Ferrum accredited
Ferrum College received its certification last month from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which found that Ferrum is 100% in compliance with every standard set forth and made no recommendations, the school said in a release. SACSCOC is the regional accrediting body for higher education institutions in eleven southern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia) and Latin America. Once every decade, a SACSCOC team made up of peers from other higher education institutions performs an extensive accreditation evaluation on SACSCOC colleges.
Student news
- Kelly Adkins of Bassett earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
- Allison Carroll, a liberal arts major from Martinsville has been named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at Des Moines Area Community College. To qualify a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average.
Electric scholarships open
Electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are accepting applications for scholarship from any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2021 and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative. Applications open on Nov. 1 and must be completed by Feb. 19. Recipients will be notified no later than June 1. The application and additional information is posted at www.vmdaec.com/scholarship.
