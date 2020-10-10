SCHOOLS BRIEFS: PHCC joins 'Dirty Jobs' program; Ferrum accredited

PHCC joins ‘Dirty Jobs’ program

Patrick Henry Community College has been selected among 20 schools nationally to participate as a pilot in a partnership between the Mike Rowe Works Foundation and the National Council of Certification Centers to develop workers who know how to communicate and are “reliable, trainable and collaborative.”

The program is based on Rowe’s “Dirty Jobs” TV show and its S.W.E.A.T. Pledge (Skill and Work Ethic Aren’t Taboo), which outlines four pillars of professionalism: work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification and a positive attitude.

The college said in a release that the goal is to integrate the program into the soft-skills training courses that it is offering to community partners such as the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board, Ross and Martinsville and Henry County’s Workforce Center. Students who participate can earn the Mike Rowe Works Foundation certification.

The entire training takes only a few days depending on the pace of the course.

“It is going to be so beneficial not only to our students but also local to employers who are looking for employees with these skills,” PHCC Career Service Coordinator Shannon Whitlow, who recently completed training in the program, said in a release.