Several COVID-19 cases among Martinsville Middle School staff closed school building for one day last week

Martinsville Middle School closed last Monday after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19, documents provided by the school division show.
Eight people have tested “positive or presumed positive” at Martinsville Middle School in recent weeks, and nine people were “quarantined due to possible exposure,” Sarah Byrd, MCPS director of human resources, communications and community outreach, said in an email.
In a letter to middle school staff and visitors dated Nov. 1, school officials stated the building would be closed on Nov. 2 for cleaning. Teachers and staff already were scheduled to work from home on that Tuesday, Nov. 3 — Election Day — according to the letter, and teachers continued to provide remote instruction during that time.
However, Byrd wrote in an email to the Bulletin, “parents were not notified because we are still 100% virtual and no students have been on any of our campuses.”
All classes in Martinsville City Public Schools have been operating remotely since the school year began Aug. 10, but teachers and staff have been working out of school buildings.
Between Oct. 23 and Nov. 1, five written notifications about positive cases with potential exposures in the Martinsville Middle School building were sent via email or printed letters to employees of the school and “anyone who visited the school on the last day the person was on premises,” Byrd wrote in an email.
The other letters included:
Two notices sent Oct. 31, a Saturday, each stating that a staff person had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been on school premises with potential exposures to others on Oct. 30.
Notices sent Oct. 23 and 24, each stating that a staff person had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been on school premises with potential exposures to others on Oct. 22.
In other cases, Byrd said, “Three individuals had been away from the school for at least 14 days, so no notification was sent.”
To find out who else may have been exposed, Byrd wrote, “The school principal checked the school visitor log and notified anyone else who was on the premises on the last date the individual(s) worked. School Board members were notified by [schools Superintendent] Dr. [Zeb] Talley.”
Martinsville High School also reported two staff cases earlier this semester that were not revealed to parents or the public. The first, in a letter to staff and visitors dated Aug. 27, stated that the person was on school premises on Tuesday, Aug. 25 “and did have direct exposure with other members of our community.”
The second case was dated Sept. 11 and concerned a person last on school premises on Sept. 4 but did not have exposure to other people in the building.
In all cases, Byrd wrote, school leaders sent the notifications on the same day they became aware of the cases.
“We have 24 hours to notify the school community at a site after a positive case is confirmed,” she said.
Byrd also shared the district’s procedures when there is a positive case of COVID-19 in a school building. Staff are reminded to “observe the protocols we have in place in our Martinsville City Public Schools Health Plan for the safety of all staff. We work closely with our local health department and follow their recommendations,” she wrote.
This includes requiring all employees to wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of distance in common areas and completing a symptom check and temperature screening upon arrival at work every day.
“There are no in-person meetings. Teachers and staff work in their own classrooms and all interaction with students, co-workers, or administration is through Zoom,” Byrd wrote.
“All staff have been provided disinfectant, rags, gloves, a face shield (and masks if they do not have one of their own or forget). The building is cleaned regularly with special attention paid to high-touch, high traffic areas. The work area of any confirmed cases are cleaned with the electro-static sprayer of disinfectant in addition to other cleaning methods.”
Martinsville is not listed on a new database of school outbreaks maintained by the Virginia Department of Health. The dashboard, which states it is updated weekly on Fridays, shows eight outbreaks in progress at public and private schools across the state. The most recent outbreaks on the list were reported to VDH on Oct. 23, the website shows.
Henry County Public Schools on Monday halted its hybrid in-classroom schedule, which began on Oct. 12, until Jan. 19 because so many teachers and staff had to be quarantined and the fear that the winter holiday season would increase that number. Laurel Park Middle School already had been closed for roughly two weeks because of insufficient available staffing among faculty.
Patrick County Public Schools has been on a hybrid schedule since mid-September and, with cases popping up, has had to curtail some classroom schedules.
