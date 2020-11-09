Several COVID-19 cases among Martinsville Middle School staff closed school building for one day last week

The other letters included:

Two notices sent Oct. 31, a Saturday, each stating that a staff person had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been on school premises with potential exposures to others on Oct. 30.

Notices sent Oct. 23 and 24, each stating that a staff person had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been on school premises with potential exposures to others on Oct. 22.

In other cases, Byrd said, “Three individuals had been away from the school for at least 14 days, so no notification was sent.”

To find out who else may have been exposed, Byrd wrote, “The school principal checked the school visitor log and notified anyone else who was on the premises on the last date the individual(s) worked. School Board members were notified by [schools Superintendent] Dr. [Zeb] Talley.”

Martinsville High School also reported two staff cases earlier this semester that were not revealed to parents or the public. The first, in a letter to staff and visitors dated Aug. 27, stated that the person was on school premises on Tuesday, Aug. 25 “and did have direct exposure with other members of our community.”