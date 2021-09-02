Single mother in Henry County celebrates having her 3 sons in college -- at once

She said she’s never forgotten a powerful experience she had in church when her boys were small. It was during the days she was just visiting Refuge Temple Ministries, where Alan Preston is the pastor. That’s her church now, but Preston probably didn’t know who she was back then, she said.

It was during a stressful job of both applying for full-time work and getting the Habitat house. “He spoke over me in the middle of service, and he said, ‘I don’t know what it is, but God is about to do something in your life. I want you to know it’s not just for you. It’s for others who are walking in your shoes,’” she recalled.

“I always think back to that. He said to me, ‘You’ll be able to talk about it later, but I’m going to celebrate in advance for you’ and broke out into total praise around me.”

Above all, she said, “I constantly pump into my kids about faith. We have strong faith,” and with consistently open communications part of the family philosophy, her children turn to her for advice, instead of to questionable sources.

Resources to help individuals and families succeed are available, she said, and people should not be afraid to take advantage of them.

“It’s a different kind of pride sometimes,” she said.

Hairston also said never to underestimate the importance of networking. “My children aren’t at this point because of me alone. It takes a village” to raise a child.

