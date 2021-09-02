Single mother in Henry County celebrates having her 3 sons in college -- at once

Last Monday was a big day for a mother from Leatherwood: All three of Brienna Hairston’s sons started their first day of the college year. Tahj Clanton, 20, is in his last semester at Virginia Commonwealth University; T’Coma Clanton, 19, is starting his sophomore year there; and Tahli Clanton, 18, started his freshman year at Patrick & Henry Community College.
Brienna Hairston was in the top 10 of Laurel Park High School’s Class of 2000 (“Yay, Lancers!”) and a graduate of Patrick & Henry Community College and Old Dominion University.
She also was pregnant during her last year of high school.
“When I became pregnant, it was like everybody thought that was the end of the world for me,” she said. “I even had a teacher who fought for me not to be on the National Honor Society because a pregnant girl was not thought of as a leader. Another fought for me” to be in it.
She enrolled in the Early Childhood Development program at P&HCC “always knowing I was going to transfer to a 4-year university though I didn’t know where or how it would happen,” she said.
Her greatest support came from an instructor, the late Susan Christian, she said. Christian welcomed little Tahj into the classroom. “He would be playing, throwing balls. She would keep teaching like he wasn’t there.
“When I was pregnant with my second son, the class gave me a baby shower,” Hairston said.
She worked two part time jobs, work study and at the Boys and Girls Club, while attending P&HCC. Work study eventually turned into a full-time position, as she became the program manager for MHC After 3.
She has been a long-term substitute teacher in Martinsville as well a therapeutic day treatment counselor. Now she is a Head Start teacher and works part-time also as a qualified mental health professional.
Meanwhile, after years as a renter with five moves, she became a homeowner through Habitat for Humanity. She praised the program, which allowed her to pay for her house over time, paying only the cost of the house without interest charges.
“This has been such a journey,” Hairston said. “I told myself from the beginning, I never wanted them [her children] to feel like it was their fault I was a single mother and had several kids. I wanted them to have the same opportunities as in a double-parent home. I just didn’t ever want them to lack.”
Help for her sons
To broaden her family's horizons, each year she had take her sons on travels to other states. “I wanted them to know there was something better,” she said.
She said she always told them that, if they wanted to go away to college, she supported that, but “we have a great program at P&HCC.”
Tahj has a double major in criminal justice and homeland security with a minor in psychology. A summer internship with the Martinsville commonwealth’s attorney inspired him to decide to go into law school, she said.
He is paying for college mostly through financial aid, and she pays any balances the financial aid may not cover, such as $3,000 a semester now and then. “I just worked to pay that off” when it would hit, she said.
“I used to hear the importance of paying for financial aid when it first opens,” she said. “You really do get additional funding” through exploring all possibilities and for having high grades.
He also “has taken advantage of COVID relief” funding, she said. “If it was something he could apply for, he did.”
When T’Coma “decided he wanted to go to VCU, I said, ‘Lord, help me,’” she laughed. Now in his sophomore year studying criminal justice, “he’s done very well.” He also has taken advantage of COVID-relief funding in addition to regular financial aid.
“Both have worked really hard with little side jobs,” too, she said.
Tahli, who “decided he would take advantage back at home,” is just beginning his freshman year at P&HCC. He intends to transfer a historically black university or college to study kinesthetics (the study of body motion). A runner, he intends to run track in college.
Breaking 'circle'
The hardest step for her was seeing her first son leave for college.
“He was breaking up our little circle, and that’s my first baby,” she said. “He was there with me for a lot of my firsts. .... He took on an adult role at a young age, always felt like he was the daddy of the bunch and the man of the house.
“He tries so hard to handle things on his own,” she said.
Tahj and T’Coma are graduates of Magna Vista High School, and Tahli is a graduate of Martinsville High School. They have a little sister, Daisy Hairston, 9, a fourth-grader at Mount Olivet Elementary School.
“There’s nothing like those brothers to her,” she said. “She did a TikTok” (social media video) when the family were moving the two oldest to VCU on Aug. 5. “The caption said, ‘I’m having to leave two of my brothers in school.’”
Crying together
Throughout it all, “I never wanted to fall victim to statistics,” Hairston said. “People encouraged me – those who know I could do it, and” others, just lip service, “because they didn’t think I could do it.”
“I often hear, ‘You are so strong,’ but often the strongest individual has weak moments. Nothing was impossible, but it may be hard, because we’ve definitely cried together.”
She said she’s never forgotten a powerful experience she had in church when her boys were small. It was during the days she was just visiting Refuge Temple Ministries, where Alan Preston is the pastor. That’s her church now, but Preston probably didn’t know who she was back then, she said.
It was during a stressful job of both applying for full-time work and getting the Habitat house. “He spoke over me in the middle of service, and he said, ‘I don’t know what it is, but God is about to do something in your life. I want you to know it’s not just for you. It’s for others who are walking in your shoes,’” she recalled.
“I always think back to that. He said to me, ‘You’ll be able to talk about it later, but I’m going to celebrate in advance for you’ and broke out into total praise around me.”
Above all, she said, “I constantly pump into my kids about faith. We have strong faith,” and with consistently open communications part of the family philosophy, her children turn to her for advice, instead of to questionable sources.
Resources to help individuals and families succeed are available, she said, and people should not be afraid to take advantage of them.
“It’s a different kind of pride sometimes,” she said.
Hairston also said never to underestimate the importance of networking. “My children aren’t at this point because of me alone. It takes a village” to raise a child.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com