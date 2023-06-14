City schools make greater strides to support students’ mental and nutritional health with programming installed within the division.

Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) Director of Academic Supports Dr. Tammy Vaughan gave the school board an update on PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions Systems) at the June school board meeting on Monday.

She said a division-wide team made up of principals, teachers, superintendents and more meets monthly to talk about attendance, areas of need and discipline.

“We look and see how we can support our school teams and our schools,” Vaughan said. “What we can do at a division level.” One of those areas of need is the socio-emotional needs of division students.

The division receives a grant each year to support “incentives for students for materials for positive behavior interventions” and professional development, Vaughan said. The division received $30,000 the first year but now only get $24,000 as more school divisions apply for the grant program.

Each school in the division has tiered teams to handle different levels of needs for division students.

Tier one is for all students and creates school-wide expectations. Tier two is for students who need a “little more support or specialized support,” Vaughan said. Tier three is for students that require work with functional behavior assessments and behavior intervention plans.

Part of this tiered system begins with a screening of students in socio-emotional learning that was installed in schools in September 2022. The screening is universal for all students, confidential and modified based on the age of the student.

“We had a good start but this year we hit the ground running and we performed the assessments three times this year,” Vaughan said. “What we do is identify students who are in need of support.”

Screening for kindergarten through second grade is reported by teachers, but students in grades three through twelve report themselves.

“We’ve caught lots of areas where we found students who needed special attention that we would have never known they needed that support,” Vaughan said. “And our school counselors have done an excellent job with the principals creating plans to hit immediate reactions.”

“We look forward to expanding that and making sure that every child in our division is screened three times a year because trauma might not just happen at the beginning of the year,” Vaughan added. “It may happen at the middle, it may happen at the end so we want to make sure they get the opportunity to get the support that they need.”

MCPS also provides programming to ensure that students are nutritionally healthy.

“As already know we have policy that is geared toward wellness for our division,” MCPS Director of Pupil Personnel & Foster Care and Homeless Liaison Felicia Preston said.

A triennial assessment gives a summary of student wellness activities is compiled every three years to outline the progress and implementation of those initiatives and set goals for the next three-year period.

For the 2020-2023 report the first goal was to have at least two functioning school wellness representatives in all schools. The goal was partially met.

The second goal was to have 80% of schools fully compliant with fundraising using only healthy items or non-food items during school hours. As of June 2023, 78.8% percent of schools were in compliance.

The third goal was to have 80% of schools be fully compliant by prohibiting recess from being withheld due to punishment. As of June 2023, 80.4% of schools were in compliance.

Goals for the 2023-2026 triennial wellness assessment are to restart the fresh fruit and fresh vegetable program in the 2023-24 school year; work with each school to increase compliance from the previous assessment goals; and to expand the reach of the Division Wellness Committee to include community stakeholders, students and parents.