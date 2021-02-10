 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spelling bee winners emerge from online competition
0 comments
editor's pick

Spelling bee winners emerge from online competition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle spelling bee

Rainer Stoyer won Carlisle School’s spelling bee.

 SUBMITTED

Fifth-grader Rainer Stoyer emerged the winner in Carlisle School’s spelling bees for elementary (grades 3-5) and middle school students (grades 6-8). Because of the pandemic, the competitions were conducted through an online program created by the Scripps Spelling Bee. The students used headphones to listen as a narrator recited words, and they typed the spelling for each word.

Students were tested simultaneously, and the highest two scores for each grade were selected as classroom champions. The winners:

Grade 3: Bryce Martin of Callands and Christopher Rogers of Blairs.

Grade 4: Kendrick Hairston of Danville and Cedar Wade of Spencer.

Grade 5: London Norman of Martinsville and Rainer Stoyer of Providence, N.C.

Grade 6: Charlotte Burdine and Lucas Jordan, both of Eden, N.C.

Grade 7: Dareyon Bennett and Silas Zeidler, both of Danville.

Grade 8: Abby Branson and Destiny Johnson, both of Martinsville.

The 12 classroom champions competed against one another in the school-wide spelling bee. After the first round produced a 3-way tie, fifth-grader Rainer achieved the highest score in Round 2.

Rainer, the daughter of Shane and Katherine Stoyer of Providence, N.C., will represent Carlisle School at the 2021 At-Large Regional Spelling Bee (Region 1) in February.

“The online platform provided an opportunity for those students who are not as comfortable with public speaking to participate in a less stressful environment,” Carlisle School’s librarian and spelling bee coordinator Tracy Guebert said in a release announcing the winners.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert