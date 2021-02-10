Spelling bee winners emerge from online competition

Fifth-grader Rainer Stoyer emerged the winner in Carlisle School’s spelling bees for elementary (grades 3-5) and middle school students (grades 6-8). Because of the pandemic, the competitions were conducted through an online program created by the Scripps Spelling Bee. The students used headphones to listen as a narrator recited words, and they typed the spelling for each word.

Students were tested simultaneously, and the highest two scores for each grade were selected as classroom champions. The winners:

Grade 3: Bryce Martin of Callands and Christopher Rogers of Blairs.

Grade 4: Kendrick Hairston of Danville and Cedar Wade of Spencer.

Grade 5: London Norman of Martinsville and Rainer Stoyer of Providence, N.C.

Grade 6: Charlotte Burdine and Lucas Jordan, both of Eden, N.C.

Grade 7: Dareyon Bennett and Silas Zeidler, both of Danville.

Grade 8: Abby Branson and Destiny Johnson, both of Martinsville.

The 12 classroom champions competed against one another in the school-wide spelling bee. After the first round produced a 3-way tie, fifth-grader Rainer achieved the highest score in Round 2.