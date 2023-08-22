The Virginia Department of Natural Resources recognized Albert Harris Elementary School as a Virginia Naturally School for the second year in a row for its efforts to increase environmental awareness and stewardship.

According to DWR’s website, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the Commonwealth,” recognized by the Virginia Board of Education as the “official environmental education school recognition program for the state.”

The goal of the program is to “recognize the exemplary efforts undertaken by Virginia Schools to increase Environmental Literacy of its students,” the website states.

“Our recognition as a Virginia Naturally School for a second year is exciting,” AHES STEM teacher Laurie Witt said.

A key contributor to AHES’s environmental education efforts is the Green Schoolyard.

“The Green Schoolyard is an ongoing program that Krista Hodges of the Dan River Basin Association and I created to maximize students’ opportunities to learn science Standards of Learning in a natural setting,” Witt said.

“Albert Harris Elementary’s Green Schoolyard has expanded to include a new outside learning space with raised beds where teachers can teach hands-on lessons. Students enjoy being able to learn outdoors where they can apply what they are learning about in a real-world setting. It is wonderful to work with such a great community partner like DRBA to enrich our students’ learning.”

Along with the raised beds, the Green Schoolyard initiative also includes a vegetable garden project that was planted by AHES students which helps reduce erosion and a certified monarch butterfly waystation that second grade students created and maintain which benefits monarch butterflies and other local pollinators.

The initiative also includes a rain barrel system to water the school’s plants while also decreasing the amount of water that enters the school’s storm drains.

The newest addition to the Green Schoolyard is a sensory garden which was funded by a grant from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The garden was added this summer and a ribbon cutting will be held on Sept. 23.

In the classrooms of AHES, students receive environmental education lessons align with the scientific and engineering practices found in Virginia’s Science Standards of Learning (SOLs).

“Thank you for your continued efforts to introduce students to the environment and stewardship of our natural resources,” DWR State-wide Wildlife Education Coordinator and Virginia Naturally Schools program chair Courtney Hallacher wrote in a letter announcing AHES’ year 2 designation.

“Being honored once again as a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources holds a special place in our hearts,” AHES Principal Dr. Renee Brown said.

“This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to the profound impact that outdoor education, aligned with the Virginia Standards of Learning, has on our students’ learning experiences,” Brown added. “It is with utmost gratitude that I extend my sincere appreciation to Ms. Witt for her unwavering dedication to fostering a strong partnership with the Dan River Basin Association in promoting outdoor education.”