State purchases Baldwin Building for NCI

In August 2017, NCF’s then-executive director, Deborah Kaufman, sent a letter to state Del. Chris Jones, chair of the state House Appropriations Committee, saying the institute’s board of directors had adopted an “adversarial relationship” with the foundation. It stated that the foundation’s board did not take action on a funding request by NCI’s board “due to the belief that it would be fiscally irresponsible to provide funding without accountability.”

“We all look forward to having a bright future together and to having a more traditional relationship with the foundation, between NCI and NCF,” Jackson said. “We’re certainly hoping that involves renewed support for NCI. My hope is that, yes, that’s the case.”

In the past year, NCF has worked with NCI toward the sale of the building, Jackson said, and also “on a scholarship program.” The foundation also “partnered with us on a couple of grants.”

Now, she said, NCI and NCF are “well-positioned to have a more traditional relationship and a very collaborative relationship going forward.”