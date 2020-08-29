STUDENT BRIEFS: NCIF awards 25 scholarships; 3 chosen by GRASP

GRASP honors 3 students
Three students from Martinsville and Patrick County were among 105 students recently awarded scholarships by GRASP (Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.), a non-profit, college and career access organization headquartered in Glen Allen.
There were 105 last-dollar scholarships totaling $106,945 and 61 Community College Pathway scholarships totaling $59,000 to Virginia high school students graduating in 2020. GRASP also awarded 79 College Success scholarships totaling $116,100 to college students participating in the GRASP’s College Success program.
Those who received the grants were Makhia Mitchell and Janelle Walker of Martinsville and Erin Keith and Jenna Pruitt of Patrick County.
GRASP’s goal is to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity for continuing education after high school, regardless of financial or social circumstances. It was co-founded in 1983 by Sen. Walter Stosch and Ray Gargiulo.
NCIF awards 25 scholarships
More than two dozen students from the area recently received financial assistance from New College Foundation to pursue their college degrees at New College Institute.
These 25 students enrolled in counseling, educational programs and social work through Bluefield College, James Madison University, Longwood University and Virginia Tech were awarded a total of $44,500. Those chosen are:
- Bluefield College — counseling: Joel Bunn (Martinsville).
- James Madison University — educational leadership: Robert Stout (Bassett).
- Longwood University — elementary education: Caitlyn Cockram (Woolwine), Betty Hairston (Martinsville), Casey Elkins (Stuart), Rachel Hodge (Axton), Olivia Jones (Martinsville), Emily Martin (Martinsville), Morgan Norman (Martinsville), Ryan Orton (Spencer), Amanda Pagans (Rocky Mount), Kalee Smith (Martinsville), Lindsey Tate (Martinsville), Austin Turner (Bassett), Jamie Turner (Martinsville), Meghan Turner (Martinsville) and Tara Williams (Fieldale).
- Longwood University — social work: Sharon Dennis (Martinsville), Valerie Shough (Stuart), Whitney Sligh (Martinsville), Lauren Taylor (Cascade) and Vassie Woods (Martinsville).
- Virginia Tech — educational leadership & policy: Renee Brown (Martinsville), Judy Cox (Danville) and Cynthia Tarpley (Martinsville).
Scholarship recipients are chosen by a committee based on “on academic and work history, community service, personal statements and recommendations,” NCIF Executive Director Kevin DeKoninck said in a release.
Said NCI Interim Executive Director Karen Jackson: “It is wonderful to have the New College Foundation providing scholarships to students who choose to advance their educational attainment through the New College Institute’s academic partners.”
Scholarship deadline
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds nontraditional who reside in Martinsville and Henry County that the deadline for applying for one of its annual scholarships is Oct. 1.
Visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and how to apply.
