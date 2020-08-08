You have permission to edit this article.
STUDENT BRIEFS: Trust awards scholarships to 430; Bassett student wins scholarship
STUDENT BRIEFS: Trust awards scholarships to 430; Bassett student wins scholarship

Scholarship winner

Madeline Bishop of Bassett was awarded a $4,000 scholarship by Amerisafe, for which her father, Todd (left), is a field safety professional.

 Steven Doyle

The board of trustees of the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust, based in Danville, this week announced it had awarded $1,048,711 in scholarships to 430 students for the 2020-2021 academic school year, the trust said in a release. These include students from Henry County (including Martinsville) as well as Halifax and Pittsylvania counties and Rockingham and Caswell in North Carolina. Individual scholarship amounts have ranged from $500 to $7,500, the trust said in a release.

Recipients were selected based on academic success and promise, financial need and other selection criteria. Scholarships are generally renewable, provided the student continues to meet all scholarship criteria.

The number of award recipients listed directly correlates to the number of applications received from each county. Interested students and parents can learn more at www.jtmm.org.

Recipients from Henry County and Martinsville: Sidney Broaddus Allen IV, Melissa Lauren Anderson, Cameron Layne Blankenship, Emily Anne Bray, Tyler James Bray, Allison Joyce Burnette, Hunter William Cassady, Benjamin Donald Comire, Reanna Faith Craig, Kenya Queen Dillard, Joshua Edward Doss, Victoria Jane Easley, Trevor James Eggleston, Rachel Nicole Fincher, James Walker Franklin, Ashtyn Grace Gammons, Jacob Aaron Glass, Amber MaShea Gordon, Emelia Elisabeth Rose Guebert, Allison Nicole Haran, Garrett Blake Haskins, Hunter Burke Haskins, Madison Nicole Haynes, Cara Elyse Helbert, Allen Michael Herndon, Rachel Elaine Hodge, Jett Madison Hooker, Christian Achilles Hull, Janika Hunt, Kinsey Mariah Johnson, Savanna Marie Joyce, Tanner Evan Joyce, Taylor Linn Keith, Casey Lynne Kirks, Abigail Elizabeth Laine, Sarah Marie LaPrade, MacKenzie Joyce Lewis, Olivia Leigh Manns, Taylor Leigh Manns, Emily Grace McGuire, Hannah Grace Mitchell, Micah Nehemiah Montgomery, Seth Wayne Moore, Dawn E Moser, Holley Moser, Westley Reid Powell Mullen, Heather Breanne Naff, Katherine Grace Priddy, Emily Michelle Russell, Mallory Nicole Scott, Tristan Daniel Shelton, Celia Grace Shively, Emily Madison Sigmon, Sara Catherine Stambaugh, Elizabeth Cheyenne Stone, Brooke McKenzie Tilley, Nathan Elliott Underwood, Kendall Faith Varner, Allison Marie Wagoner, Bennett Campbell Whittaker, Zachary Jarrett Wilkins, Blake Austin Wilson, Dianna Gretchen Winn, Austin Ray Witcher and Jeremiah Wayne Witt.

Bassett student wins scholarship

Madeline Bishop, a 2020 graduate of Bassett High School, has been awarded an Amerisafe Family Scholarship that will provide $1,000 for each year of her 4-year college experience, the company announced in a release. She will be required to meet certain requirements to maintain the scholarship.

Madeline is the daughter of Todd Bishop, a field safety professional for Amerisafe. She graduated with a 4.31 grade-point average and received an Associate Degree in General Studies while attending high school. She plans to attend Emory and Henry College in and major in psychology with hopes of becoming a school psychologist.

An independent foundation committee based the award on accomplishments in the areas of academics, leadership, community service and extracurricular activities, the release said.

PHCC continues advising schedule

Patrick Henry Community College continues this week with scheduled advising sessions for incoming high school students who are having dual enrollment.

That schedule is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily:

  • Monday: Martinsville High School dual enrollment
  • Tuesday: Bassett High School dual enrollment
  • Wednesday: Magna Vista High School dual enrollment
  • Thursday: Any dual enrollment student

All in-person advising will take place in PHCC’s Stone Hall Gym. Students must make an appointment by visiting www.patrickhenry.edu/register.

There also are virtual advising opportunities by appointment. Call 276-656-5482 or email advising@patrickhenry.edu.

Back-to-school shopping: Advice about technology is a commodity
Education

Back-to-school shopping: Advice about technology is a commodity

The climate for back-to-school shopping has changed this year with the virtual learning that emerged when the coronavirus pandemic began last spring becoming the backbone for lessons that will resume next week.

Henry County and Martinsville schools open Monday with all virtual learning as Phase 1 of their reopening plans, and Patrick County Schools are scheduled to resume Tuesday with a hybrid AABB day plan that puts students in the classroom two days a week. That could be adjusted in a review after Labor Day.

Despite the uncertainly many parents face with plans that have changed shortly after they’re announced, parents are still shopping for educational items they deem essential.

Besides, whether students home school, choose a remote learning option or join a classroom setting, they still will need supplies.

Larger retailers such as Walmart, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Roses sell plenty of notebooks, pencils, scissors and others traditional school supplies -- and masks, of course -- but many parents seek a personalized experience when shopping for a new piece of technology.

But even that landscape has changed because big-box retailer Office Max is closing its store at 240 Commonwealth Boulevard. An employee at the store who would not provide his name said the store is having a merchandise liquidation and expects to be closed by the end of the month.

The employee noted that the store wasn’t closing because of the pandemic but rather a corporate realignment.

But he said the store wasn’t receiving new back-to-school items as in prior years but had some educational supplies left on the sales floor.

But it’s a different story at Martinsville Electronics, located at 1104 Chatham Heights Road in Martinsville, where parents are going for help with their electronics, whether they purchase or not.

In Henry County, all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will be issued a device to support learning at school and virtually. Martinsville City Public Schools will supply technology to all remote learners.

Patrick County Public Schools students will be equipped with an iPad through third grade or Chromebook for grades four and up.

“Some of the things that most of the parents and the educational system are purchasing from us are the iPads, the cameras for the Zoom, tablets and stuff like that,” said Walter Hairston, information technology technician at the store.

Hairston said because students aren’t forced to supply their own devices, many parents have opted to use the technology the school provides, rather than purchase a personal device that they may keep once the school year ends.

“I think they’re basically going with what the school recommends, as far as what the teachers are going to be required to teach the kids on, so they all have a familiarity of what the technology is,” he said.

But some are choosing to purchase an additional device that their children could use for things outside of schoolwork.

“They still advise us in advance of what they want,” Hairston said. “Then because we deal with some Mac products, Apple products, we have to make sure that we’re getting what they want as far as the components and specs.”

He said rather than waiting until a week or two before school to get started, many parents stocked up on the technology gear sooner than normal.

“Actually, they’ve started a little earlier. We started as soon as the pandemic hit. Probably around June or July, we started seeing parents, and really the school system as a whole, started coming to us,” Hairston said. “They were trying to get cameras, things like that.

“Parents were wanting more information about what Zoom was. We were giving out a lot of information on that. We were trying to get stock in, as far as what they were required to use for the schools.”

He said his employees explain to parents how Zoom works or how the technology works, which helps get them into the store to shop. And the store becomes an educational outlet.

“We offer some tutoring if they are not understanding how the software works or how the cameras for Zoom work,” Hairston said. “We try to be a hands-on type of business. We’re part of the community, so we have an invested interest in the community.

“Everybody’s just like family, so we try to make sure we help out.”

