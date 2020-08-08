STUDENT BRIEFS: Trust awards scholarships to 430; Bassett student wins scholarship

The board of trustees of the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust, based in Danville, this week announced it had awarded $1,048,711 in scholarships to 430 students for the 2020-2021 academic school year, the trust said in a release. These include students from Henry County (including Martinsville) as well as Halifax and Pittsylvania counties and Rockingham and Caswell in North Carolina. Individual scholarship amounts have ranged from $500 to $7,500, the trust said in a release.
Recipients were selected based on academic success and promise, financial need and other selection criteria. Scholarships are generally renewable, provided the student continues to meet all scholarship criteria.
The number of award recipients listed directly correlates to the number of applications received from each county. Interested students and parents can learn more at www.jtmm.org.
Recipients from Henry County and Martinsville: Sidney Broaddus Allen IV, Melissa Lauren Anderson, Cameron Layne Blankenship, Emily Anne Bray, Tyler James Bray, Allison Joyce Burnette, Hunter William Cassady, Benjamin Donald Comire, Reanna Faith Craig, Kenya Queen Dillard, Joshua Edward Doss, Victoria Jane Easley, Trevor James Eggleston, Rachel Nicole Fincher, James Walker Franklin, Ashtyn Grace Gammons, Jacob Aaron Glass, Amber MaShea Gordon, Emelia Elisabeth Rose Guebert, Allison Nicole Haran, Garrett Blake Haskins, Hunter Burke Haskins, Madison Nicole Haynes, Cara Elyse Helbert, Allen Michael Herndon, Rachel Elaine Hodge, Jett Madison Hooker, Christian Achilles Hull, Janika Hunt, Kinsey Mariah Johnson, Savanna Marie Joyce, Tanner Evan Joyce, Taylor Linn Keith, Casey Lynne Kirks, Abigail Elizabeth Laine, Sarah Marie LaPrade, MacKenzie Joyce Lewis, Olivia Leigh Manns, Taylor Leigh Manns, Emily Grace McGuire, Hannah Grace Mitchell, Micah Nehemiah Montgomery, Seth Wayne Moore, Dawn E Moser, Holley Moser, Westley Reid Powell Mullen, Heather Breanne Naff, Katherine Grace Priddy, Emily Michelle Russell, Mallory Nicole Scott, Tristan Daniel Shelton, Celia Grace Shively, Emily Madison Sigmon, Sara Catherine Stambaugh, Elizabeth Cheyenne Stone, Brooke McKenzie Tilley, Nathan Elliott Underwood, Kendall Faith Varner, Allison Marie Wagoner, Bennett Campbell Whittaker, Zachary Jarrett Wilkins, Blake Austin Wilson, Dianna Gretchen Winn, Austin Ray Witcher and Jeremiah Wayne Witt.
Bassett student wins scholarship
Madeline Bishop, a 2020 graduate of Bassett High School, has been awarded an Amerisafe Family Scholarship that will provide $1,000 for each year of her 4-year college experience, the company announced in a release. She will be required to meet certain requirements to maintain the scholarship.
Madeline is the daughter of Todd Bishop, a field safety professional for Amerisafe. She graduated with a 4.31 grade-point average and received an Associate Degree in General Studies while attending high school. She plans to attend Emory and Henry College in and major in psychology with hopes of becoming a school psychologist.
An independent foundation committee based the award on accomplishments in the areas of academics, leadership, community service and extracurricular activities, the release said.
PHCC continues advising schedule
Patrick Henry Community College continues this week with scheduled advising sessions for incoming high school students who are having dual enrollment.
That schedule is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily:
- Monday: Martinsville High School dual enrollment
- Tuesday: Bassett High School dual enrollment
- Wednesday: Magna Vista High School dual enrollment
- Thursday: Any dual enrollment student
All in-person advising will take place in PHCC’s Stone Hall Gym. Students must make an appointment by visiting www.patrickhenry.edu/register.
There also are virtual advising opportunities by appointment. Call 276-656-5482 or email advising@patrickhenry.edu.
