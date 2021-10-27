Student work on exhibit at Piedmont Arts; reception Thursday

An exhibit of artwork by 20 elementary school students will be on display in Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery through Friday, Nov. 5.

The exhibit features work by students in grades K–5 who attend Mt. Olivet Elementary.

Charity League and Piedmont Arts will host a reception for those student artists and their families from 4-6 p.m. today at the museum. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided.

“The Foster Gallery is for the display of work by young artists,”stated Director of Programs Sarah Short in a press release. “By showing student work at Piedmont Arts, we encourage young people to participate in the arts and give students’ friends and families the opportunity to experience the wealth of young talent we have in our area."

For more than 25 years, Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery has been curated by Charity League.

Piedmont Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.

