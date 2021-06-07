Summer feeding programs in Martinsville, Henry County

Martinsville City Public Schools and Henry County Public Schools will be serving meals and snacks at no charge to children 18 and under this summer through Aug. 7 in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s approved program. The school districts’ releases said the waivers provide nutritious meals while minimizing exposure to COVID-19. These meals are available to all children 18 and younger, including those learning in-person or virtually, on a first-come, first-served basis. HCPS said that groups that are hosting students/children during the summer months for any type of activities, (day camps, Vacation Bible Schools, tutoring, etc.), can receive free meals or snacks to give to the children who come to their site. All sites will be closed June 28-July 5.
Martinsville’s schedule
- Clearview Early Learning Center, 800 Ainsley St.: Through July 2, breakfast and lunch will be available at 8-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
- Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd.: Through July 23, breakfast and lunch will be available at 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
- Martinsville Middle School, 201 Brown St.: Beginning June 7 to June 25, breakfast and lunch will be available at 8 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
- Patrick Henry Elementary School, 1810 Church St.: Beginning June 7 to July 2, breakfast and lunch will be available at 9:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
- Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith Road: Beginning June 7 to Aug. 7, breakfast and lunch will be available at 9:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
- Back to School Events @ Albert Harris Elementary School: July 10, breakfast and lunch at 9 a.m.-noon; July 20, breakfast and lunch at 6-8 p.m.; and Aug. 7, breakfast and lunch at 8 a.m.-noon.
Martinsville City Public Schools closed enrolled summer feeding sites:
- Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge @ McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville: Monday-Friday through July 23. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge @ Uptown Ministry, 145 E. Church Street., Martinsville: Monday-Friday through July 23. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
- Boys & Girls Club Teen Center, 311 E. Church Street, Martinsville: Monday-Friday through July 23. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
- MHC After 3 @ First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville: Monday-Friday through July 23. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
- MHC After 3 @ HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Dr., Bassett: Monday-Friday through July 23. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
- MHC After 3 @ Patrick Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville: Monday-Friday through July 23. Students will receive multiply meals on Thursday for Friday.
Henry County feeding site, schedule
- Axton Elementary: 1500 Axton School Road, Axton: Curbside pickup of hot lunch and packed breakfast for next day at 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday or curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals at 12:15-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Bassett High: 85 Riverside Drive, Bassett: Through June 24 and July 6-22, curbside pickup of hot lunch and packed breakfast for next day at 12:30-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday or curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals at 1-1:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (Bassett is a production kitchen, call if you need to pick up meals at a more convenient time Mon-Thursday, 276-629-1015).
- Bassett Public Library: 3969 Fairystone Park Highway Bassett: Through Aug. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Thursday, hot lunch available, Fridays snack only.
- Blackberry Mobile Site: 3517 Blackberry Park Circle, Bassett: Through Aug. 6, 1-1:45 p.m., Monday-Thursday, hot lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day.
- Brookshire Mobile Site: 25 Brookshire Lane, Bassett: Through Aug. 6, 1-1:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, hot lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day.
- Campbell Court Elementary: 220 Campbell Court, Bassett: Through June 24, curbside pickup of hot lunch and packed breakfast for next day at 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday or curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals at 12:15-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Collinsville Library: 2540 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville: Through Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, hot lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day.
- Collinsville YMCA: 395 John Redd Blvd, Collinsville: Through Aug. 6, 1-1:45 p.m., Monday-Thursday, hot lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day.
- Fieldale Collinsville Middle: 645 Miles Road, Collinsville: Through June 24 and July 6-22, curbside pickup of hot lunch and packed breakfast for next day at 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday or curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals at 11:45 a.m.-noon p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Friendly Worship Center: 1110 Morehead Avenue, Ridgeway: Sundays only through Aug. 1, breakfast (9-10 a.m.) and lunch (3-4 p.m.) available to children/youth attending church services.
- G.W. Carver Elementary: 220 Trott Circle, Martinsville: Through June 24, curbside pickup of hot lunch and packed breakfast for next day at 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday or curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals at 12:15-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Hephill Mobile Site: 130 Hephill Drive, Bassett: Through Aug. 6, noon-12:45 p.m., Monday-Thursday, hot lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day.
- Laurel Park Middle: 280 Laurel Park Ave., Martinsville: Through June 24 and July 6-22, curbside pickup of hot lunch and packed breakfast for next day at 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday or curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals at 12:15-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (Laurel Park is a production kitchen. Call if you need to pick up meals at a more convenient time, 276-638-7707)
- Magna Vista High: 701 Magna Vista School Road, Ridgeway: Through June 24 and July 6-22, curbside pickup of hot lunch and packed breakfast for next day at 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday or curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals at 12:15-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Martinsville Library: 310 E. Church Street, Martinsville: Through Aug. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Thursday, hot lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day.
- Meadow View Elementary: 740 Figsboro Road, Martinsville: Through June 24 and July 6-22, curbside pickup of hot lunch and packed breakfast for next day at 11:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Thursday or curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals at 11:45 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Mount Olivet Elementary: 255 Lancer Lane, Martinsville: 1-1:15 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals.
- Rich Acres Elementary: 400 Rich Acres School Road, Martinsville: Through June 24, curbside pickup of hot lunch and packed breakfast for next day at 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday or curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals at 12:15-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Ridgeway Library: 900 Vista View Lane, Ridgeway: Through Aug. 6, noon-1 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, hot lunch.
- Sanville Elementary: 19 Sanville School Road, Bassett: Through Aug. 6, curbside pickup of hot lunch and packed breakfast for next day at 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday or curbside pickup of multiple breakfast/lunch meals at 12:15-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (Sanville is a production kitchen. Call if you need to pick up meals at a more convenient time, Mon-Thurs., 276-629-5301 and ask for the kitchen)
- Smith Memorial United: 2703 Daniels Creek Road Collinsville: Through Aug. 6, noon-1 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, hot lunch.
- Temple Baptist VBS: 125 English Road, Martinsville: This week, supper, 6-7 p.m.
Henry County closed enrolled summer feeding sites
- Cheerful Chaps Daycare: 1300 Dillon Fork Road, Fieldale, through Aug. 6, breakfast and lunch.
- First Baptist Daycare Martinsville: 23 Starling Avenue, Martinsville: through Aug. 6, lunch.
- Henry County Parks & Rec: offices at 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville: This week and June 21-July 1, snacks only.
- Infinity Acres Camp: 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway: June 7-10, 21-24, June 28-July 1. Lunch and morning snack.
- Kings Academy: 790 Irisburg Road, Axton: through Aug. 6, breakfast and lunch.
- Little Hearts Daycare: 319 Brown St, Martinsville: through Aug. 6, breakfast and lunch.
- Martinsville YMCA Daycamp: 3 Starling Ave., Martinsville: through July 29, Monday-Thursday, breakfast and lunch.
- Spencer Penn Day Camp: 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer: June 14-17, 21-24, June 28-July 1, afternoon snack only.
- Stanleytown Daycare Amazing Grace: 74 Edgewood Drive, Stanleytown: through Aug. 6, breakfast and lunch.
Acceptance and participation requirements for these programs are the same regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.