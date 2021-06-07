Summer feeding programs in Martinsville, Henry County

Martinsville City Public Schools and Henry County Public Schools will be serving meals and snacks at no charge to children 18 and under this summer through Aug. 7 in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s approved program. The school districts’ releases said the waivers provide nutritious meals while minimizing exposure to COVID-19. These meals are available to all children 18 and younger, including those learning in-person or virtually, on a first-come, first-served basis. HCPS said that groups that are hosting students/children during the summer months for any type of activities, (day camps, Vacation Bible Schools, tutoring, etc.), can receive free meals or snacks to give to the children who come to their site. All sites will be closed June 28-July 5.

Martinsville’s schedule