Superintendent to school board about reversion: 'We haven't made any decisions whatsoever'

The Henry County School Board will be challenged to determine how best to fold Martinsville schools into Henry County once Martinsville reverts to a town, but Ben Gravely of Iriswood District wanted it made clear at Thursday morning's regular meeting that no decisions have been made.
"For the record, with all the board of supervisors and council rumors circulating, as far as we are concerned, what's the current plan in place to address the rumors going on?" Gravely asked Henry County School Superintendent Sandy Strayer.
"The board of supervisors and the city approved the Memorandum of Understanding on reversion, and we will determine what facilities we will use, but we have a process here," Strayer said. "We've developed a link on our website, but this is so new at this point, there's not much on it, maybe two or three sentences."
One aspect is certain: Strayer's contract was extended for another four years, which the board discussed in closed session and then approved unanimously when the reconvened the public meeting.
Strayer said she is waiting to learn more and that whatever decisions will be presented will be in the best interests of the students.
"So we haven't made any decisions whatsoever," Gravely said. "I want the community to know that."
Meanwhile, a member of the community, Jerry Wyatt of Collinsville told the board Thursday he wasn't happy about a recent decision.
Wyatt said he had read in the newspaper about a bonus board members gave themselves and couldn't understand it.
"When I seen ya'll take that extra money, I feel like you should resign -- everyone of you, that's the way I feel," Wyatt said. "They said you deserve a bonus because someone called you on the phone. Does this mean we have to pay extra for conversation?"
Last week Strayer told the Henry County Board of Supervisors that school board members were included in a $1,400 bonus request designed for cafeteria workers who worked every day in-person during the pandemic.
"Parents had a tremendous amount of requests, and board members are our employees, too," Strayer said. "They had to talk to community members and parents who called and wanted to know when we were going to open schools."
Iriswood Distrist Supervisor David Martin told Strayer he "had a problem with it," and Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant agreed with Martin.
"I'm just like Dr. Martin," Bryant said. "This just seems like a roundabout way to get this through."
The request passed with Martin and Bryant voting for the bonus because, as Martin explained, to have voted the request down would have prevented the cafeteria workers from receiving their bonuses.
All six school board members listened to Wyatt but said nothing in response.
"I don't know how you can live with yourself," Wyatt said. "You knew what the conditions was when you took the job. Everyone wants extra money, but when you give your word, you keep your word."
Strayer's contract
The board's vote on Strayer's extension was unanimous. According to GovSalaries, Strayer was paid an annual wage of $147,992 as of 2019.
The amount may include salary, bonuses, benefits, retirement contributions, pensions and other financial data.
New greenhouse
Keith Scott, director of Facilities Maintenance, told the board that bids were solicited for construction of a new greenhouse at Bassett High School. This structure would be about 25 feet wide and 49 feet long and attached to the building where the horticulture classroom is located.
Scott said two firms provided bids for the project, and Daniel Builders, LLC, from Danville had the lowest at almost $398,000.
Francis Zehr of the Ridgeway District noted the bid was under estimate, but Merris Stambaugh of the Collinsville District questioned why a high school greenhouse could be so expensive.
"It's state-of-the-art," Scott said. "It has shades, vents that open and close, cooling, heating, plumbing and electrical.
"We're real excited for the community to be able to do some shopping and buy our plants."
Strayer added that greenhouses were very expensive, and they were checking to see if money from the new 1% sales tax or COVID relief funds could help pay for the project.
The board unanimously approved the project.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Approved Title I funding of over $2.5 million pending approval from the Virginia Department of Education. The money is used for reading specialists, instructional coaches, paraprofessionals, subscriptions, supplies and materials, parental involvement activities and materials and supplies to support students who are homeless.
- Approved Title II funding of almost $364,000 to support local education reform efforts including three elementary teaching positions to reduce class size. The money is also used for professional development of teachers, administrators and paraprofessionals and provides for reimbursement to teachers for the cost of tuition and coursework needed to complete certification or complete recertification.
- Approved Title III funding of almost $46,000 for language instruction for English learners and immigrant students.
- Approved Title IV funding of over $194,000 for elementary robotics club materials and technology symposium, professional development for teachers, stage sound and lighting improvements for secondary schools, advanced placement testing and installation of an access control panel.
- Approved applying for $146,000 in reimbursable Title V funding used for an elementary STEM coordinator including instructional supplies, consulting and travel expenses.
- Approved at $50,000 grant funded by the Virginia Foundation for Health Youth to be used for the Too Good for Drugs program administered through Piedmont Community Services.
- Approved more than $7,300 for dues and association fees to the Virginia High School League.
- Approved almost $390,000 for the renewal of property and casualty insurance.
- Approved to award RFP for the purchase of Dell devices, servers, and accessories as needed. Elizabeth Fulcher, Director of Technology and Innovation told the board there was an estimated $100,000 needed for replacement of devices and technology needs.
- Approved of updates to school board policies and regulations.
- Awarded a bid to TSA Consulting Group to help ensure compliance with IRS regulations for the 403(b) tax sheltered savings programs offered to employees.
- Awarded a contract to EMI Security, LLC from Stuart, to provide security and surveillance services.
- Awarded Hershey's Ice Cream of Salem to provide frozen desserts to the school cafeterias.
- Awarded Vernon Family Dairy, LLC, of Eden, N.C., to provide dairy products to school cafeterias.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.