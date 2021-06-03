Superintendent to school board about reversion: 'We haven't made any decisions whatsoever'

The Henry County School Board will be challenged to determine how best to fold Martinsville schools into Henry County once Martinsville reverts to a town, but Ben Gravely of Iriswood District wanted it made clear at Thursday morning's regular meeting that no decisions have been made.

"For the record, with all the board of supervisors and council rumors circulating, as far as we are concerned, what's the current plan in place to address the rumors going on?" Gravely asked Henry County School Superintendent Sandy Strayer.

"The board of supervisors and the city approved the Memorandum of Understanding on reversion, and we will determine what facilities we will use, but we have a process here," Strayer said. "We've developed a link on our website, but this is so new at this point, there's not much on it, maybe two or three sentences."

One aspect is certain: Strayer's contract was extended for another four years, which the board discussed in closed session and then approved unanimously when the reconvened the public meeting.

Strayer said she is waiting to learn more and that whatever decisions will be presented will be in the best interests of the students.

"So we haven't made any decisions whatsoever," Gravely said. "I want the community to know that."