The name "Patrick Henry" will get full attention at this week's State Board meeting

"We believe that our college fully reflects the goals and objectives of the State Board policy on the names of colleges, as we embrace equity, diversity, and inclusion as important values to our college, our students, and our communities," Copenhaver wrote, and if the hyphen won't work the PHCC Board is fine with "Patrick & Henry Community College."

Copenhaver said that it was unfair to refuse to allow a community college to be named for the area it serves.

"We again remind the State Board to consider the punitive nature and unintended consequences of not allowing a community college to be named for its service area localities," Copenhaver wrote. "We have established with clear evidence that the college was named for the counties of Patrick and Henry. The college is named simply for its service area; it is not named for the individual, Patrick Henry."

Of course, Patrick and Henry counties are named after the man, Patrick Henry, but Copenhaver wrote, "The counties of Henry and Patrick are in no way affiliated with the man as noted by the absence of statues, plaques or any other pieces of iconography."

She noted there was "far greater representation regarding Patrick Henry, the man, in Richmond, than is present at PHCC or the communities served."