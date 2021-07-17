The name "Patrick Henry" will get full attention at this week's State Board meeting

The names of two Virginia community colleges are expected to be changed this week, a third likely will be granted a request to decide on a new name by September, and the plight of Patrick Henry Community College's name remains an undecided matter that will get the full attention Thursday of the State Board for Community Colleges.
One year ago the State Board, by unanimous vote, instructed the 23 community colleges across the state to review the appropriateness of their names with an explanation from VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois that "institutions far and wide are examining, and in many cases exorcising, symbols of systemic racism that have existed in plain sight for years."
The VCCS administration is recommending that the State Board approve the change of John Tyler to Brightpoint Community College and Lord Fairfax to Laurel Ridge Community College.
Dabney S. Lancaster Community College has agreed to change its name but has asked for more time, and the administration is recommending it be given the additional time it has requested.
But Patrick Henry Community College is also on the agenda, and that's not so much a clear case.
Patrick Henry, Virginia's first governor, was a Founding Father considered a hero of the revolution. But he also was a slave-owner, which is what has given state officials pause and required the review.
The PHCC Board first asked to keep its name as is, and that request was turned down.
Then PHCC asked if they could add back the hyphen that originally was between "Patrick" and "Henry," suggesting that would reinforce that the school is named for the two counties it serves, and that request was turned down.
Then Gov. Ralph Northam declared June 29 as Patrick Henry Day, honoring the man his appointed State Board considers inappropriate.
“It flies in the face of everything we’re being told by the State Board,” PHCC board member Wren Williams said. “It seems like the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is calling inappropriate.”
Fellow board member Robert Haley agreed.
“The proclamation only underscores the lack of a logical, coherent policy at the state level and [is] why I voted not to participate in the suggesting of a new name and standing on our original recommendation,” Haley said.
So at 9 a.m. Thursday the State Board will convene at The Arboretum in Richmond, where they will be presented with a letter from PHCC Board Chair Janet Copenhaver.
Late last week, PHCC released a copy of Copenhaver's letter that was also copied to DuBois in which she asked the State Board to reconsider PHCC's request to add back the hyphen that was in the name in 1962.
"We believe that our college fully reflects the goals and objectives of the State Board policy on the names of colleges, as we embrace equity, diversity, and inclusion as important values to our college, our students, and our communities," Copenhaver wrote, and if the hyphen won't work the PHCC Board is fine with "Patrick & Henry Community College."
Copenhaver said that it was unfair to refuse to allow a community college to be named for the area it serves.
"We again remind the State Board to consider the punitive nature and unintended consequences of not allowing a community college to be named for its service area localities," Copenhaver wrote. "We have established with clear evidence that the college was named for the counties of Patrick and Henry. The college is named simply for its service area; it is not named for the individual, Patrick Henry."
Of course, Patrick and Henry counties are named after the man, Patrick Henry, but Copenhaver wrote, "The counties of Henry and Patrick are in no way affiliated with the man as noted by the absence of statues, plaques or any other pieces of iconography."
She noted there was "far greater representation regarding Patrick Henry, the man, in Richmond, than is present at PHCC or the communities served."
And she noted that the signal being sent by the State Board is that students from Henry County Public Schools or Patrick County Public Schools might consider not attending PHCC because the name of their school systems is unsuitable for the college they might would attend.
But PHCC's argument notched up a level when Northam named a day last month for the man in question.
"Interestingly, Governor Northam's June 29th statewide proclamation of "Patrick Henry Day" would seem to indicate otherwise [that the name, Patrick Henry, is not unsuitable.]"
Copenhaver also referred to discussions with local Black leaders that "revealed a lack of interest in significantly altering the name."
"As one local African American pastor stated 'How can the college possibly be more inclusive than by being named after the communities it serves?'" Copenhaver wrote. "Virtually all members of the community recognize that the dollars needed to pay the steep price tag associated with a name change would be much better spent on initiatives that advance diversity, equity, and inclusion."
In the end, Copenhaver wrote that if the State Board was intent on removing "Patrick Henry" in any form from the name of the school, then the PHCC Board would wish them to choose "Patriot Heights," and failing that, "Patriot Hills."
Included with Copenhaver's letter is a letter signed by all members of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors endorsing the name "Patrick and Henry Community College" as "politically correct."
Also included is a letter from PHCC Foundation Board Chair Ronald Haley in which he estimates the cost of changing the name of the college as possibly in excess of $1 million.
Wrote Haley: "We strongly believe a positive response by you will pay dividends for the college and your board. It allows dollars to be used for education instead of an unnecessary and unwanted name change."
