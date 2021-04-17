They feel defeated

“Two years of your high school you didn’t get to experience, and they just can’t give me any good concrete information on when, if, and if not how come the rest of the state can do it but not us?” Kristen Jarrett said.

“I’m just very, very disappointed with the direction we’re going in right now,” Ben Jarrett said. “Since I’ve gotten nothing from my senior year, I just want to end high school with something I love to do. So I’m just very, very disappointed with the school system. … I’d give up so much to go and play again. It would mean the world to me.”

Said Dalton: “I hold ties to that school. My friends and my family went there. Either team I’m on, that’s my family, and I just wanted to be out there with them one last time before I go. Soccer, it’s not just a hobby to me. It’s literally my life. … this is what I do. I don’t see this as an after school activity. I see this as something I want to do in life and it’s really hard seeing everyone else out there doing it when I can’t.”

The focus for Talley, though, will continue to be on safety.