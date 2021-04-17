They feel defeated

The last time Martinsville High School seniors Aaron Dalton, Ben Jarrett, and Michael Devorra put on Bulldogs jerseys was in June of 2019.
Martinsville’s boys soccer team had just completed a record-breaking season that saw them go 21-2-1, winning the Piedmont District and Region 3D titles with an undefeated record before losing in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.
Following the season, the Martinsville City Public Schools school board invited the team to a meeting to be honored and celebrate their success.
Now, nearly two years later, those same athletes feel like that same school board is ignoring them.
With high school spring sports teams across the state allowed to begin practicing this past Monday, the pain of not being able to get on the field will multiply for Martinsville athletes when games begin.
Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley has yet to allow any teams at Martinsville middle or high schools to compete or practice in any sports this school year and has announced intentions not to play spring sports this season either.
In a phone call with the Bulletin Friday, Talley said the intention is to not play, with the focus on returning students to the classroom. As of Friday, about 500 out of 2,000 in Martinsville City Public Schools were doing in-person learning, Talley said, and only a small percentage are high school students.
Talley said it was "hard to say" if the decision to not hold spring sports would be reversed, although only about six weeks or so remain in the school year.
"We’re looking at returning young people to school," Talley said. "We were asked by the Virginia Department of Education to try to get a significant amount of students in school before we can participate [in sports]."
Seniors at Martinsville said they understand the coronavirus pandemic isn’t defeated, but what they don’t understand is why they’re the only school in the area that isn’t allowed to get back on the field.
Martinsville is the only school in the Piedmont District that has not played any sports this year and, according to VHSL statistics, is one of just 18 schools in the state that didn’t compete in the fall sports season that ended last month. Of the nine school districts in the state that officially opted out of sports last season, none were west of Richmond.
“To me, it felt like they were playing with us and they were kind of wasting our time because there are other kids out here playing sports in the pandemic,” Martinsville senior Aaron Dalton said. “It’s [COVID-19] not gone, but it’s died down, and there are kids out here playing sports, contact sports. Every school in our district is playing sports right now, and we’re just having to sit and watch, so it’s kind of sad.”
Kristen Jarrett, whose son, Ben Jarrett, is a senior at Martinsville, said her son understands there are disappointments associated with COVID-19 that no one is immune to. "But now that the country is beginning to open up, and the state of Virginia is opening up, it's like we are stuck in March of 2020," she said.
“I understand a year ago it was all new. But the school system has had a year to prepare for this. So it’s very disappointing to see where we are right at this moment."
Talley has said throughout the school year that he would not allow sports to begin competing until students were back in the classroom for in-person learning. However, Kristen Jarrett said her son and his teammates were made to believe that they could “hit the ground running” on March 8 when the first students were allowed back in the building.
Martinsville began allowing a select number of students at Clearview Elementary School and at the high school to do in-person learning in March, and the district has gradually begun allowing students in older grades to return.
“I got a call from the [Martinsville varsity boys soccer] assistant coach, who is a very good friend of mine, that he [Talley] was going to evaluate it in two weeks,” Kristen Jarrett said.
Martinsville never officially opted out of the winter sports season, which began in late December 2020 and ran through February, or the fall sports season, which ran from February through March. That is why the school doesn’t show up on the VHSL’s list of schools that opted out of competition. The school, instead, just postponed practices until the seasons were completed.
“He [Talley] just virtually kicks the can down the street, saying, ‘I’ll give you two weeks. Let me check in two weeks. Let me check the data.’ But no one will give us an answer,” Kristen Jarrett said. “And it’s so frustrating for those poor kids who have done everything right, like my son and many other students, and they see everyone around doing it and they don’t have that.”
Viral spread?
Talley said Friday that cases of COVID-19 are rising among adolescents. In the West Piedmont Health District, 1,055 of 11,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are among people ages 10-19. Talley said statewide statistics provided by the Virginia Department of Education are part of his decision not to hold sports.
"In a meeting we had with the Virginia Department of Education, we were told that in December, January and February, 52 percent of the COVID cases in Virginia were from athletics," Talley said. "This is what we were told."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, recently told ABC News, “We’re finding out that it’s the team sports where kids are getting together, obviously many without masks, that are driving it (COVID-19 spikes), rather than in-the-classroom spread.”
“When you go back and take a look and try and track where these clusters of cases are coming from in the school, it’s just that,” Fauci added about athletics and extracurricular activities.
The National Federation of High Schools, the national governing body for all high school athletics, also did not have concrete numbers available for COVID-19 rates among athletes. A press release from the NFHS simply read “COVID-19 rates of participants in any given sport are directly proportional to prevailing community disease rates” and, “The great majority of sports-related spread of COVID-19 does not appear to occur during sports participation, but from social contact. Maximizing efforts to prevent this type of spread remains paramount.”
Cases other places
Schools in Henry and Patrick Counties have had issues with COVID-19 among sports teams. The Bassett High School football team had to cancel two games and take two weeks off as players quarantined for coronavirus contact tracing, and the Bassett boys basketball team was unable to compete in the Region 3D tournament because of COVID-19 issues.
Other volleyball and basketball teams in the area also had to cancel games because of positive tests and/or contact tracing.
Mike McCall, director of communications with the VHSL, said in an email that, as of Friday morning, the only school divisions in the state they know of that will be opting out of spring sports is Richmond City Schools and Martinsville. McCall said he hopes to have the complete list of opt-outs by Monday.
Steve Marsh, a sports writer with the Franklin News Post, said Franklin County High School has competed in every sport this year, although the school had stoppages during the winter sports season. The Eagles will also compete in all sports this spring.
Franklin County High School was included on Friday as the only COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District. The Virginia Department of Health updates that outbreak database each Friday. Franklin County has reported 12 cases, and the outbreak remains active.
Ben Cates, a sports writer for the Lynchburg News & Advance, said all schools in the Lynchburg and Bedford area competed in the fall season, and only a handful didn’t stage a winter season.
Robert Anderson with The Roanoke Times said the only sport in that area schools opted out of completely was wrestling.
Mark Pifer with the Virginian Review said neither Covington nor Alleghany High Schools competed in winter sports, but both played fall sports and will compete for spring, and Allen Gregory with the Bristol Herald Courier said all schools in the western part of the state have also competed.
All of Cates, Anderson, Pifer, and Gregory acknowledged there have been teams shut down because of COVID-19 issues. Cates said “probably 10-12 area teams” in Lynchburg were paused or ended the seasons early, and Gregory said that one high school, J.J. Burton, had to cancel a high school football playoff game because of positive tests on the team.
Talley told the Bulletin in March that safety was the district’s first priority, and he didn’t want students to go back too soon and for administrators to have to shut down because of later issues.
Go elsewhere?
For athletes though, it’s hard to watch other schools try while they’re still on the sidelines.
Kristen Jarrett said transferring schools isn’t an option because Ben is so close to graduation, and he’s always wanted to graduate from the school his mom and brother also went to.
Playing for a different school is also not an option, because students cannot remain at Martinsville High School and play for another school, even if their school doesn't offer the sport they want to play. For a student to play at another school, their family would have to take full-time residency in that school's district, McCall said.
Ben Jarrett, Dalton and Devorra played travel soccer with Piedmont Youth Soccer League in the fall – Melinda Brightwell, PYSL president, said in an email the club saw just one player test positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of the fall season – which makes watching their PYSL teammates from Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools play school seasons even more frustrating.
With so much of the rest of their senior year taken from them, Martinsville athletes are just looking for a way to close the chapter of their high school careers in a positive way.
“Two years of your high school you didn’t get to experience, and they just can’t give me any good concrete information on when, if, and if not how come the rest of the state can do it but not us?” Kristen Jarrett said.
“I’m just very, very disappointed with the direction we’re going in right now,” Ben Jarrett said. “Since I’ve gotten nothing from my senior year, I just want to end high school with something I love to do. So I’m just very, very disappointed with the school system. … I’d give up so much to go and play again. It would mean the world to me.”
Said Dalton: “I hold ties to that school. My friends and my family went there. Either team I’m on, that’s my family, and I just wanted to be out there with them one last time before I go. Soccer, it’s not just a hobby to me. It’s literally my life. … this is what I do. I don’t see this as an after school activity. I see this as something I want to do in life and it’s really hard seeing everyone else out there doing it when I can’t.”
The focus for Talley, though, will continue to be on safety.
"Our focus is going to continue to be getting a significant amount of our students back in in-person learning, and that's where we are," he said. "Of course we miss the athletic events. I’m one of the few superintendents, I’m almost at every event. As a former coach myself, and as a superintendent, I miss the young people. The team building … but safety will always be my most important concern. Safety for the students, safety for their families, safety for our athletes, and safety for our teachers."
