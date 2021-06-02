This year's summer reading program to have more take-home elements

If you missed out on Tuesday's kickoff of the summer reading program at the Blue Ridge Regional Library, you aren't too late.
This year’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is being handled a little differently than the others during the past 30 years that Karen Barley, manager of the Bassett Branch Library, has been handling it.
Instead of one large event to kick it off, patrons registered Tuesday at any branch.
“Mystery bags” were distributed to children up to and including age 9, Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely said. Each bag will has an activity, crafts and a surprise, Barley said.
But registration also can be completed at www.brrl.lib.va.us. Look for the “Summer Reading Program” link that will be under the “Quick Links” section at right.
The categories will be toddlers, preschool, school-age, teenagers and adults, with prizes and incentives.
They include:
- Toddlers will receive a certificate and a board book. Preschoolers (ages 3-5) receive one point for each book they read or is read to them, with a book and certificate at completion.
- School-agers (6-9) will get one point for each minute reading, and at 150 points they get a prize book plus a raffle ticket. They’ll get a new raffle ticket for each additional 150 points. The grand prize, to be awarded by the raffle drawing, is a Kindle Fire 8HD, and there will be other prizes as well.
- Teenagers (10-17) will be competing for an iPad. They’ll get a raffle ticket for every 150 pages read.
- Adults will receive a raffle ticket for every 150 pages read, with gift cards to local businesses as the prizes.
Kids can earn up to four “Brag Tags,” too. Brag Tabs are colorful, decorated “Tails and Tales” tags in varied shapes and four designs. Each child will receive one brag tag plus a cord for it at registration, and will have chances to win up to three more.
There are various ways to win brag tags:
- Attend an outdoor Tails & Tags summer storytime.
- Watch a virtual storytime and have a parent leave a comment on the library’s Facebook page about it.
- Bring or send a photograph of a favorite animal.
- Read a fairy tale and log it on the online reading log.
- Pick up a take-home activity packet from the library.
- Attend the reading program finale in July.
Also throughout the summer, the libraries will have weekly activity packets for children to take home. Take-out meals will be offered through July 30, except for the week surrounding Independence Day, through the Summer Feeding Program: lunches Mondays through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and snacks on Fridays.
The Summer Feeding Program is for the Henry County and Martinsville sites. The Patrick County library will not participate after Tuesday.
Normally the Summer Feeding Program requires the meals to be eaten on site, Gravely said, but because of pandemic restrictions “a waiver is still in place saying children can take these off site.”
The program will run through July 30. The type of end-of-program event that can be held will be planned closer to the date, Gravely said, depending on what pandemic restrictions are in place.
