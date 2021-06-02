This year's summer reading program to have more take-home elements

Kids can earn up to four “Brag Tags,” too. Brag Tabs are colorful, decorated “Tails and Tales” tags in varied shapes and four designs. Each child will receive one brag tag plus a cord for it at registration, and will have chances to win up to three more.

There are various ways to win brag tags:

Attend an outdoor Tails & Tags summer storytime.

Watch a virtual storytime and have a parent leave a comment on the library’s Facebook page about it.

Bring or send a photograph of a favorite animal.

Read a fairy tale and log it on the online reading log.

Pick up a take-home activity packet from the library.

Attend the reading program finale in July.

Also throughout the summer, the libraries will have weekly activity packets for children to take home. Take-out meals will be offered through July 30, except for the week surrounding Independence Day, through the Summer Feeding Program: lunches Mondays through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and snacks on Fridays.

The Summer Feeding Program is for the Henry County and Martinsville sites. The Patrick County library will not participate after Tuesday.