Threats at four schools in Henry and Patrick counties were not connected but showed how schools respond to fear of violence

Schools officials offer no explanation other than perhaps unpleasant coincidence for concerns of violence by students at three area schools in the past week.
That sequence started Monday, when a 14-year-old student at Bassett High School was arrested and charged after faculty reported he had threatened a small group of classmates.
On Thursday, Patrick County High School went on lockdown after a rumored threat about a gun. At 3 p.m. the same day, guardians of Laurel Park Middle School students were notified that a student had stated a shooting would occur on campus.
Because of their ages, none of the students have been identified in information provided by the the Patrick and Henry County Sheriff’s Offices or the schools.
Additionally, on Tuesday morning a lockdown was executed at Campbell Court Elementary School in Bassett. It was in response to school staff being concerned about “a call from the spouse of an employee,” a HCSO press release states.
An investigation found that Brock Addison Stanley, 34, of Bassett had called the school. He was charged with three counts of violation of a protective order (misdemeanor).
Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer and Patrick County Public Schools Director of Operations Jason Wood said that school-safety issues are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.
Wood said that investigation of the concern at PCHS showed “it was a nonsubstantiated threat.”
The Patrick County School Board issued a release, shared by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, stating, “The threat was found to be unsubstantiated. We want to assure you that we always take any type of threat to student safety seriously and have the full cooperation of local law enforcement.”
However, Wood said, as soon as the rumor had been reported, the school’s students, staff and administration followed the correct procedure according to the school’s crisis management plan, and the response from the sheriff’s office was rapid and thorough.
“Any time a threat to student safety is reported, our administrators investigate and work closely with Henry County Sheriff's deputies to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Strayer wrote by email.
“Once an investigation is complete, our schools share information with families as part of our commitment to a transparent partnership to support students. Depending on the findings of the investigation, additional officers may be present on campus in the days following a safety threat,” she wrote.
“Depending on the type of threat – bomb threat, or other acts of violence – there are different procedures,” Wood said.
The schoolwide response on Thursday “shows the great planning that our school division had to ensure our school” was safe, Wood said. “We are grateful to have such a great working relationship with local law enforcement, because we always take any threat seriously.”
Any perceived threats are taken seriously, Strayer said. “This was the case in each situation that occurred in our schools this week and will always be the way similar comments are treated. Students who make threats face disciplinary consequences for doing so.”
At BHS, a HCSO release states, faculty notified the school resource officer “that a student had made verbal threats to harm a small group of classmates. The threat involved the use of a firearm. Sheriff’s office investigators and school officials worked together to ensure students and staff were safe.
“The 14-year-old male that made the threats was charged with making threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property and subsequently detained at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility” in Danville, the release stated.
“Each of these threats appear to be spontaneous (not pre-planned), so it is difficult to speculate why they happened to occur during the same week,” Strayer wrote.
Wood said the rumor at PCHS that prompted the lockdown had no connection “with any other happening locally.”
Both Wood and Strayer said the schools appreciate any and all tips.
“We are very grateful for school community members who report information that they have heard, and we take every report very seriously,” Strayer wrote. “We encourage phone calls, in-person conversations, or messages through social media or the Feedback tab on our website. Each of these avenues for communication are valuable as we all work together to keep our schools safe.”
“If you hear of any threats, just to make sure to communicate with your child to feel comfortable to inform” any members of the school staff, Wood said.
“Safety is our number one priority. We are very blessed that this was unfounded; however, we also want to reiterate the importance of students feeling comfortable” to pass on any tips, he said.
Wood said he was at PCHS the day after the lockdown, and students seemed to be calm and at peace. “It was an instructional day as normal,” he said. “There has been no carryover of concern from our student body today.”
Strayer said school staff understand that hearing about threats to safety at school “can be difficult for many students.
“Our counselors and staff are always available to answer questions and to talk with students about their concerns. We encourage families and students to talk with trusted staff members to ensure each student's comfort level while they are at school each day.”
