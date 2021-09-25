Threats at four schools in Henry and Patrick counties were not connected but showed how schools respond to fear of violence

Both Wood and Strayer said the schools appreciate any and all tips.

“We are very grateful for school community members who report information that they have heard, and we take every report very seriously,” Strayer wrote. “We encourage phone calls, in-person conversations, or messages through social media or the Feedback tab on our website. Each of these avenues for communication are valuable as we all work together to keep our schools safe.”

“If you hear of any threats, just to make sure to communicate with your child to feel comfortable to inform” any members of the school staff, Wood said.

“Safety is our number one priority. We are very blessed that this was unfounded; however, we also want to reiterate the importance of students feeling comfortable” to pass on any tips, he said.

Wood said he was at PCHS the day after the lockdown, and students seemed to be calm and at peace. “It was an instructional day as normal,” he said. “There has been no carryover of concern from our student body today.”

Strayer said school staff understand that hearing about threats to safety at school “can be difficult for many students.

“Our counselors and staff are always available to answer questions and to talk with students about their concerns. We encourage families and students to talk with trusted staff members to ensure each student's comfort level while they are at school each day.”

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.