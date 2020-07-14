Two PHCC students make their summer a shark encounter

Although the coronavirus pandemic has most people limiting their travel, Patrick Henry Community College students Wylie Martin and Marco Diaz are nowhere close to home, having netted an opportunity of a lifetime to be more than 1,000 miles away swimming with sharks.
Martin and Diaz didn’t book their adventure through a travel site, and their trek to the Bahamas isn’t an ordinary vacation. Rather, this is a research expedition that includes not only being in the ocean with sharks but also cleaning beaches and conducting field research with marine scientists and professors from across the country.
Last year, while watching Discovery Channel’s iconic annual “Shark Week” – a week of TV programming dedicated to sharks – PHCC biology professor Jason Worley heard about a nonprofit organization called Saving the Blue, which, according to the organization’s website, aims “to inspire, influence and coach a generation of ocean advocates through hands-on, in-field research activities.”
Worley discovered that the organization allowed scientists and students from around the country to join notable marine biologists on research expeditions that involved catching and tagging sharks and observing the sharks in their natural habitats. Martin and Diaz are animal lovers and experienced researchers who plan to major in related subjects, so Worley connected them to the opportunity.
During their time at PHCC, Martin and Diaz joined Worley on expeditions to catalog local reptiles and amphibians. Both students published their findings in field journals – something most college students may not have the opportunity to do until their senior level or masters level courses.
“The two students selected for this trip were ones that have been conducting research with me on campus for over a year. They are science majors with an interest in conservation, which makes the Saving the Blue expedition a perfect opportunity for them,” Worley said. “I had no hesitation in mentioning this to the students who went on the trip because they are excellent students who have demonstrated to me that they take scientific research seriously but, above all, enjoy doing it.”
Amanda Broome, PHCC’s public relations specialist said Martin is planning to attend either Radford University or Virginia Tech to study wildlife biology.
"He told me that he eventually wants to travel around the world to carry out research with wild animals like big cats and primates," Broome said. "Wylie anticipates that working with sharks this summer will help him learn how to safely and successfully handle natural predators in the wild – something that he hopes to be doing throughout his career.
Diaz, she said, plans to attend Ferrum University this fall to aim for a bachelor's degree in environmental science with hopes of becoming either a wildlife or a conservation biologist.
"Saving the Blue is focused heavily on conservation and bettering the environment through science – something that Marco is very passionate about,” Broome said. “Marco is extremely excited to be assisting Saving the Blue with their conservation work and hopes to continue similar research and efforts in the future. Whether his future research will involve marine biology or sharks is yet to be determined, but almost certainly will involve conservation and helping the planet and its inhabitants.”
Worley said there are no set criteria for participating in the trip. It's open to anyone, and snagging a coveted spot isn’t easy – especially during the summer, which is when students have the most free time.
According to the nonprofit’s website, each expedition is led by one of its resident scientists, an experienced field technician and seven research assistants – the latter of which are the students’ roles.
Effects of the virus
Like most things in 2020, the trip didn’t go off without a hitch.
First, Worley originally hoped to accompany the students, but business-related travel is prohibited in Virginia. That stipulation didn’t impact the students, but did halt Worley’s plans.
Secondly, the students left a month later than they had planned, as the Bahamas recently opened their border less than two weeks ago.
“We were originally scheduled to take the trip in the middle of June, but since the prime minister of the Bahamas did not open the country until July 1 due to COVID-19, there were several suggestions about when the trip should be rescheduled,” Worley said. “After multiple exchanges with the research team, it was decided that the expedition would be held this coming week [this week].
"There was never a time that I recall in which the research team thought about canceling the trip.”
Each student also had to test negative for the coronavirus before receiving a travel visa.
“The research team has taken the risks associated with the virus quite seriously and have taken the proper precautions in ensuring the safety of the participants and the team,” Worley said. “The students told me their temperature was going to be taken prior to boarding the small charter plane from Florida to the Bahamas as well as prior to the return trip back to Florida."
He said each participant was given a specially made face mask to wear while on the charter plane and while intermingling on the island. While on the boat, they are required to wear the mask unless they have a neck gaiter that can be used to cover the nose and mouth.
“Neither of the young men expressed any concerns about traveling when I spoke with them. They are just very excited about this opportunity, which could be so beneficial for them in their future studies and future careers,” Broome said. “This is also an ideal time for them to go while they are between their associates and bachelors. Having such significant field research experience on their resumes so early in their college careers could really set them apart.”
Handling sharks
They left Martinsville last Wednesday morning and arrived in the Bahamas on Thursday afternoon. The first day of their expedition involved extensive training on how to properly handle sharks in their natural environments. Then, they started working alongside shark expert Tristan Guttridge of "Shark Week" fame.
Diaz noted that he follows Guttridge’s work through social media.
“I am really excited [to work with Guttridge] considering he is an explorer for National Geographic,” Diaz said. “I’ve seen what he’s done, and I am really excited to work alongside of someone like that.”
The aim of the team’s research will be to better understand how marine ecosystems work and how humans can help conserve and preserve the animals’ habitats.
“It will be overwhelming and exciting to do something that most people don’t get to do,” Martin said. “You get to help a species thrive. You’re a helping hand to the animal world. The marine life wouldn’t be what it is today without the help of researchers – the people that are willing to take risks for a better world.”
A dream career
Martin said swimming alongside a natural predator will be one of the first steps toward chasing his dream career.
“Getting over the fear of being in the water with a shark and actually working side by side with a marine biologist – it’ll give me motivation to push towards my goals for school and for working with natural predators in the future,” Martin said. “I’ve always wondered, ‘Would I share the water with a shark?’ In a way, this is checking something off my bucket list.”
The risk of swimming with sharks had a different appeal for Diaz. The student expressed concern that people misunderstood sharks and their nature. He hoped that by working with sharks and learning to handle them safely, he could be an advocate for the sea creature.
“I just want to go and experience so I can help dismantle stereotypes,” Diaz said. “Getting to educate people about things like this means so much to me.”
Worley said he hopes to open the program to a broad range of students multiple times a year, using insights that Martin and Diaz would offer. Preliminarily and pending approval, some of the requirements might involve a student maintaining a certain grade-point average, being a science major and having at least one year of research experience, specifically with Worley, to qualify.
In the meantime, Worley said he was cheering their opportunity from afar.
“Diaz and Martin are both great students," he said. "And this will be a perfect opportunity for them to really see what field research is like with one of the world’s top scientists in his field."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!