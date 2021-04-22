UPATED: Four finalists named to be the next president of Patrick Henry Community College

We may know who the fourth president of Patrick Henry Community College will be within a month.
The Virginia Community College System on Thursday announced four final candidates for the position, and PHCC is taking questions for the candidates from the public, who will get to meet those candidates over Zoom in early May.
The finalists are Alessandro Anzalone, the interim president of Hillsborough (Fla.) Community College’s Brandon Campus; Jermaine Ford, the vice president of Workforce and Economic Development at South Louisiana Community College; James “Greg” Hodges, PHCC’s Dean of Academic Success and College Transfer; and Tanjula Petty, assistant provost for Student Success and Special Initiatives at Alabama State University.
Angeline Godwin, who has been the president of PHCC for nine years, announced in March that she would be retiring in June.
Anzalone has a bachelor’s degree from the Universidad Nacional Experimental Politecnica, Antonio Jose de Sucre in Venezuela; a master’s degree from New York University; and a doctoral degree from the University of South Florida. He has worked in numerous roles in Puerto Rico before moving to Tampa in 2015.
Ford has an associate degree from Moraine Valley Community College, a bachelor’s from DePaul University and a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. His doctoral degree is from Grand Canyon University. He interrupted a career in academia to work for Ford for more than a decade but returned in 2012 and moved in 2015 to South Louisiana Community College.
Hodges has a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary. He holds two master’s degrees, one from Bethany Theological Seminary and the other from the University of Phoenix. His doctoral degree is from Trident University International. He has spent his career in higher education at PHCC and became a vice president in 2016.
Petty has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Troy State University and a doctoral degree from Alabama State University. She began her career in 2005 at Vernon (Texas) College and worked in Pensacola, Fla., before returning to Alabama, and in 2018 moved to Alabama State.
“I am delighted to see such a diverse and experienced group of academic leaders in this pool of finalists," VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois said in the release announcing the finalists. "Patrick Henry Community College plays such a vital role in education, workforce development, and economic development throughout the region it serves. I am confident that this elite group will yield a president ready to lead the college successfully through what I hope is the end of this pandemic, the subsequent economic recovery, and beyond.”
Four forums with the candidates will be staged via Zoom during the weeks of May 3 and May 10. In the forums, each candidate will answer questions submitted by people in the community.
The screening committee was appointed by DuBois, and both the chair and co-chair are VCCS presidents. Other board members include representatives from VCCS colleges with expertise in a variety of areas, as well as PHCC board members.
The selection process has included interviews and an intense background investigation by an independent specialty firm.
“It might not be the first priority, but it’s certainly No. 2 and No. 3: We are working hard to diversify our leadership ranks,” DuBois said during PHCC's board meeting on March 15. “We have done a good job increasing the number of women who become presidents. We’re doing a better job, but we are not at the playoffs. You have a lot of minority students, and I think it’s important … for our staff, for our community and for our leaders to look like to community we are serving, so take that into consideration, too.”
DuBois will consult with the local board on the final selection, VCCS Assistant Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications Jeffrey Kraus said.
The strengths and weaknesses of the candidates will be weighed, he said, the candidates will be ranked, and negotiations would start with the top choice candidate.
"After that, the announcement comes within a matter of days," he said.
When the new president could step into the role would depend on how long it would take that person to wrap up present projects at his or her current position and be able to leave there, Kraus said.
Because it will happen at the end of a school year, this transition should be faster than if the change were to be made in the middle of the year, he said.
Godwin was the third person to serve as president of PHCC, which was founded in 1962 as a 2-year branch of the University of Virginia’s School of General Studies. It became an autonomous 2-year college of the university two years later and joined the VCCS in 1971.
The position, as posted Feb. 20 on job search websites, will pay between $144,449 and $177,704.
With Godwin set to retire at the end of June, DuBois said during the board meeting that a new president probably wouldn’t be hired until the first of September and that an interim president would be named.
Kraus said the appointment of an interim president would be determined during the transition process.
