UPATED: Four finalists named to be the next president of Patrick Henry Community College

The selection process has included interviews and an intense background investigation by an independent specialty firm.

“It might not be the first priority, but it’s certainly No. 2 and No. 3: We are working hard to diversify our leadership ranks,” DuBois said during PHCC's board meeting on March 15. “We have done a good job increasing the number of women who become presidents. We’re doing a better job, but we are not at the playoffs. You have a lot of minority students, and I think it’s important … for our staff, for our community and for our leaders to look like to community we are serving, so take that into consideration, too.”

DuBois will consult with the local board on the final selection, VCCS Assistant Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications Jeffrey Kraus said.

The strengths and weaknesses of the candidates will be weighed, he said, the candidates will be ranked, and negotiations would start with the top choice candidate.

"After that, the announcement comes within a matter of days," he said.

When the new president could step into the role would depend on how long it would take that person to wrap up present projects at his or her current position and be able to leave there, Kraus said.