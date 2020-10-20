UPDATE: Laurel Park Middle School closing until Nov. 4 after second COVID-19 case in two days

The situation with Meadow View stands in contrast to the most recent cases at Laurel Park and one employee case reported last week at G.W. Carver Elementary School. Because of the level of potential exposure at these schools, Hatchett said, “In-person instruction is still able to occur with little to no change; therefore, their schools remain open for learners who have chosen in-person instruction.”

A frequently asked questions page on the division’s website gives more details about the protocol for closing part or all of a school building.

“For example, if many people were indirectly exposed, they would all be sent home. Another example would be if one positive case that happened to visit several spaces after school, we might shut the wing down and move the classes to an alternative learning space while the rooms are being disinfected,” the website states.

When COVID-19 cases occur in the schools, the district works closely with VDH to identify staff and students who may have been directly exposed, officials said. Affected persons are informed via a phone call from the building administrator with information about next steps.

“Each case is different and we will work to notify those impacted once a case is confirmed and we know students/staff have been directly exposed,” the district website states.