UPDATE: Laurel Park Middle School closing until Nov. 4 after second COVID-19 case in two days

A second employee of Laurel Park Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, and all students will be sent home while staff members quarantine, Laurel Park Principal Jo Ellen Hylton wrote in an email to parents Tuesday evening.
The closure, which goes into effect today and continues until Nov. 4, will allow for multiple members of staff to quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus.
"In an abundance of caution, it has been determined that several staff members should quarantine for a period of two weeks," Hylton wrote in her email. "Because the period of quarantine may prevent our in-person learners from receiving the support they need from highly qualified professionals, we have decided to have all Laurel Park students will learn remotely from October 21-November 3, and students will return to in-person learning on November 4."
She told parents that meals for students would continue to be available for pick-up at Laurel Park on Monday and Wednesday of each week.
As with other recent school outbreaks, the district notified families of the second case in an email sent around noon on Tuesday, when officials said they had “just received notification of the positive test.”
Hylton wrote in that message that the employee, whose position at the school was not identified, has not been on campus since Thursday.
“The area(s) where the staff member visited have been deep cleaned and sanitized,” Hylton stated. “Those individuals with direct exposure are being notified and will be asked to quarantine.”
This is the second staff case of COVID-19 reported at Laurel Park in less than 24 hours. The first came to light shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, when schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer informed parents via email that an unnamed employee, who had been in the building and interacted with others on Friday, had tested positive.
“This person was on school premises on October 16 and did have direct exposure with other members of our community. We received notification of a positive test on October 19,” Strayer wrote in the email.
Areas of the building that the person visited were being “deep cleaned and sanitized” Monday night. School officials notified those who were directly exposed as soon as they learned of the possible exposure, and these individuals are quarantining, Strayer wrote.
The news comes a little more than a week after Henry County Public Schools resumed face-to-face instruction. All but one of the county schools allowed students to return to classrooms on a hybrid schedule, starting Oct. 12, after completing the first half of the semester 100% remotely.
The only exception is Meadow View Elementary School, where all students will continue virtual learning until Monday as a precautionary measure after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 the week before students were set to return.
Support Local Journalism
During a planning retreat at the end of July, the Henry County School Board gave Strayer the authority to decide school closings and reopenings related to COVID-19, similar to the decision-making process for snow days.
The district’s COVID-19 health plan, posted at www.henry.k12.va.us, says school officials will collaborate with health department staff to make a recommendation of whether to close schools due to an outbreak.
“The Superintendent will gather facts and determine a school closure, if necessary,” the plan states.
Henry County school officials have not given a specific number of COVID-19 cases or potential exposures that would trigger a building closure. When school board members asked about these possible metrics at their meeting on Oct. 1, Strayer responded, “It depends.”
Schools spokesperson Monica Hatchett said the decision is made on a case-by-case basis, taking into account “the extent of possible exposures involved and the impact to instruction.”
“Our team follows the advice of VDH in determining the extensiveness of the impact of a case because they are able to assess that for us based on contact tracing,” Hatchett said Tuesday.
“For example, at Meadow View there were a number of staff members who had to be quarantined due to potential COVID exposures, and their absence would have inhibited in-person instruction proceeding as it should,” she said.
The situation with Meadow View stands in contrast to the most recent cases at Laurel Park and one employee case reported last week at G.W. Carver Elementary School. Because of the level of potential exposure at these schools, Hatchett said, “In-person instruction is still able to occur with little to no change; therefore, their schools remain open for learners who have chosen in-person instruction.”
A frequently asked questions page on the division’s website gives more details about the protocol for closing part or all of a school building.
“For example, if many people were indirectly exposed, they would all be sent home. Another example would be if one positive case that happened to visit several spaces after school, we might shut the wing down and move the classes to an alternative learning space while the rooms are being disinfected,” the website states.
When COVID-19 cases occur in the schools, the district works closely with VDH to identify staff and students who may have been directly exposed, officials said. Affected persons are informed via a phone call from the building administrator with information about next steps.
“Each case is different and we will work to notify those impacted once a case is confirmed and we know students/staff have been directly exposed,” the district website states.
In both earlier emails about the Laurel Park cases, officials wrote, “If you or your child are identified as having been potentially exposed, the Virginia Department of Health will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4°F, and practice social distancing for 14 days from your last contact.
“If you are not contacted by the health department or informed by the school, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time,” the email stated.
Kim Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach here at 276-638-8801.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.