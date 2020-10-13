UPDATED: Carver Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Staff report

A staff member at G.W. Carver Elementary School in Henry County has tested positive for COVID-19 and was at the school for resumption of classroom learning on Monday.

That information was conveyed in a Facebook posting late Monday that included an email from Superintendent Sandy Strayer to parents of students at Carver.

The posting said the employee — referred to as “staff” — had come in contact with other employees before the diagnosis was known. There was no indication of how large an interaction that might have been.

The posting also said that HCPS would continue to keep the school open on AABB hybrid schedule that began Monday for slightly more than half the district’s students. The areas where the staff member had been on Monday were being cleaned and disinfected overnight, the posting said.

Monica Hatchett, spokesperson for Henry County Public Schools, responded to questions from the Bulletin by emailing a copy of the note sent to parents and a statement.

“We have two unrelated cases amongst staff at GW Carver (and they are not related to the school),” she wrote. “Because students were in the building yesterday, we sent the letter to families as is our protocol to make them aware.”