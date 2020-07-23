UPDATED: Henry County Public Schools will reopen with all virtual classes

She was referring to an earlier point of the school reopening discussion, when Strayer and district Technology Director Elizabeth Adkins told the board they are still waiting to receive some shipments of iPads that were ordered months ago.

“We are on hold for getting devices” for three grade levels, Strayer said.

These additional devices are needed in order to have enough equipment to distribute to all Henry County students in preschool through 12th grades for use at home.

The district is facing the same problem with receiving health and safety supplies such as thermometers, sanitizer, disposable gloves and masks, and other items ordered using federal relief funds, Strayer said.

“That’s the problem now — every school district across the nation is ordering these supplies. Now we’re just waiting, hoping the supplies come in time,” she said.

To prepare for remote learning, teachers are receiving extra training and stipends this summer to aid in the development of a virtual curriculum, she said.

Once the devices arrive, iPads will be distributed to parents, along with some training on how to use them, at back-to-school events to be held in early August.

Back-to-school events