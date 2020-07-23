UPDATED: Henry County Public Schools will reopen with all virtual classes

The Henry County School Board has voted to begin school virtually for all students on Aug. 10, in a departure from the hybrid reopening plan approved in June.
In a 4-1 vote, with one member abstaining, the board agreed Thursday morning to delay students’ return to classrooms for the time being and revisit the issue when they next meet in August. Teachers will still return to school buildings as scheduled on Aug. 5.
The move came during a 3-hour board planning retreat after officials raised several concerns about the district’s readiness to reopen schools safely, such as the rising local COVID-19 infection rates and delays in receiving shipments of technology, protective gear and cleaning supplies needed to comply with health guidelines.
Originally, the district planned to split students into two groups, each attending class on campus two days per week and learning remotely three days starting Aug. 10.
Parents also could choose a 100% virtual option for their children.
No timeline was given for when students might resume face-to-face instruction, but Superintendent Sandy Strayer told the board one metric would be when Henry County sees a decline in COVID-19 cases over a 2-week period.
“I do want to open schools when we have a decline in cases. I do think it’s the best place for children,” Strayer said.
However, she added, “You all know our cases are on the rise.”
Voting in favor of the motion were school board members Thomas Auker, Francis Zehr, Teddy Martin II, and Benjamin Gravely. Dr. Merris Stambaugh cast the dissenting vote, and Cherie Whitlow abstained. Horsepasture District representative Terri Flanagan was absent.
Martinsville City Schools officials have made a similar change, announcing late last week that they are scrapping their original hybrid attendance plan and will start the school year with virtual learning for all.
Stambaugh, a physician who practices family medicine, has brought up his view at previous board meetings that students need to resume in-person instruction and pointed to data from the Virginia Department of Health showing “the low medical risk to children,” he said.
Explaining his vote against the virtual learning motion on Thursday, Stambaugh said, “I want to support as much in-person learning as possible.”
The virus is “devastating to adults, especially the elderly,” he said. However, VDH statistics show only 10% of statewide cases and zero deaths have occurred in school-age children, he added.
Whitlow said she abstained from the vote because “I agreed with going virtual, but I’m hesitant that we will be totally ready for virtual content with the delay in receiving the technology.”
She was referring to an earlier point of the school reopening discussion, when Strayer and district Technology Director Elizabeth Adkins told the board they are still waiting to receive some shipments of iPads that were ordered months ago.
“We are on hold for getting devices” for three grade levels, Strayer said.
These additional devices are needed in order to have enough equipment to distribute to all Henry County students in preschool through 12th grades for use at home.
The district is facing the same problem with receiving health and safety supplies such as thermometers, sanitizer, disposable gloves and masks, and other items ordered using federal relief funds, Strayer said.
“That’s the problem now — every school district across the nation is ordering these supplies. Now we’re just waiting, hoping the supplies come in time,” she said.
To prepare for remote learning, teachers are receiving extra training and stipends this summer to aid in the development of a virtual curriculum, she said.
Once the devices arrive, iPads will be distributed to parents, along with some training on how to use them, at back-to-school events to be held in early August.
Back-to-school events
Instead of having a single, drop-in, back-to-school night like most years, Strayer said these events will be “stretched across a week or two.” Schools will have families make appointments to come by “individually, 6 feet apart, to learn how to use these digital tools.”
“Parents are going to need to come in get their child’s iPad, and then we’re going to need to teach them how to use that. That will take some time,” she added. “I know there’s no perfect plan, and we’re asking a lot of our parents, students, and staff.”
Even if the technology does not arrive by Aug. 10, schools can accommodate certain families who do not have home computers or internet in other ways, like using homebound instruction, said Assistant Superintendent David Scott.
Safe environment
From a legal perspective, school board attorney Mike Gardner said there are pros and cons to starting the school year virtually.
“With virtual starts, keep in mind the obligation to provide ‘free, appropriate, public education,’” he said. On the other hand, virtual learning reduces some liability for the school division because there is less danger of students becoming sick.
Potential liability remains “with teachers in schools, you have concerns about providing a safe working environment,” Gardner said.
Throughout the vigorous 1-hour-long discussion of reopening issues, board members and school administrators repeated their desire to give parents as much advance notice as possible about changes to the instructional schedule.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
