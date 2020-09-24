UPDATED: Henry County School Board votes to send students back to classroom two days a week, but many teachers fear it's still unsafe

The board then asked Strayer and other district leaders numerous questions about changes in school operations and the preparations taking place to ensure health and safety.

With the hybrid plan, most students will only attend in-person classes two days a week. The other three days will be for virtual instruction. Students are divided into two groups, A and B, and will attend on an “AABB” schedule —- meaning, the A group will have in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays, and the B group will have in-person classes Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be virtual for everyone.

Families who are uncomfortable sending children to school can opt for 100% virtual learning. The district recently sent surveys via email to parents and guardians asking them to choose the hybrid or all-virtual plan. Even if they’ve already answered the survey, families can change their choice for now by contacting their child’s school, officials said.

About an hour into the meeting, School Board Vice Chair Dr. Merris Stambaugh made the motion to return students to school on Oct. 12 with a mask mandate. Voting yes were Chairman Thomas Auker, Terry Flanagan, Cherie Whitlow, and Francis Zehr.