UPDATED: Henry County School Board votes to send students back to classroom two days a week, but many teachers fear it's still unsafe

After nine weeks of all-virtual learning, Henry County students will head back to the classroom on a part-time basis starting Oct. 12.
During a special meeting Thursday night, the Henry County School Board voted 5-2 to resume in-person classes on a hybrid schedule. Students will be required to wear masks all day while in school buildings.
The meeting was heavily attended, but with the audience in masks and staggered seating to promote distancing. About 800 people watched live meeting broadcasts on Zoom and Facebook.
Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer asked the board to consider reopening schools to students in light of local COVID-19 community transmission rates, which she said are “low to moderate risk” according to CDC models.
“We know the best place for students to learn, cultivate relationships and maintain good social-emotional well-being is in school,” Strayer said. While some students are doing well in the virtual environment, “for most, virtual learning will never measure up to the experience of being in the school.”
However, many teachers say it’s still not safe for students to return. Attending the meeting were dozens of county teachers in red t-shirts representing the Henry County Education Association, who came out to support keeping classes remote for now due to the risk of spreading COVID-19. Several addressed the board during the public comment period.
The board then asked Strayer and other district leaders numerous questions about changes in school operations and the preparations taking place to ensure health and safety.
With the hybrid plan, most students will only attend in-person classes two days a week. The other three days will be for virtual instruction. Students are divided into two groups, A and B, and will attend on an “AABB” schedule —- meaning, the A group will have in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays, and the B group will have in-person classes Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be virtual for everyone.
Families who are uncomfortable sending children to school can opt for 100% virtual learning. The district recently sent surveys via email to parents and guardians asking them to choose the hybrid or all-virtual plan. Even if they’ve already answered the survey, families can change their choice for now by contacting their child’s school, officials said.
About an hour into the meeting, School Board Vice Chair Dr. Merris Stambaugh made the motion to return students to school on Oct. 12 with a mask mandate. Voting yes were Chairman Thomas Auker, Terry Flanagan, Cherie Whitlow, and Francis Zehr.
Board members Benjamin Gravely and Teddy Martin II voted no. During the meeting, Gravely explained his choice by saying, “Not only does this affect the kids in school, but it affects parents, grandparents, guardians, and... I really struggle with this hybrid model at this particular time.”
Midway through his comments, Gravely was interrupted by loud applause and a standing ovation from teachers in the audience.
“I’m just concerned about the safety of our kids,” he continued. “One death is one too many.”
Zehr replied by saying the COVID-19 infection rate has declined two weeks in a row. “If it spikes, we can call it off before it even gets started,” he said. “The number one issue is the safety of the children.”
This article will be updated.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
