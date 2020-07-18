UPDATED: Martinsville City Schools reverses course: All students will start year learning remotely

Martinsville City Schools issued a notice Friday afternoon that the opening of the school year now will be totally by remote learning for students, backpedaling from the plan the school board had approved on Monday night.
That plan, labeled as Phase 3, had called for a hybrid approach of remote and face-to-face learning. The surprise arrived late Friday afternoon in a one-paragraph email from MCPS spokesperson Parker Gunn.
The release did not explain when the change was made or how the decision was reached.
"Monday night our approval of the plan gave [Superintendent] Dr. [Zeb] Talley the authority to make changes as needed, when needed, at his discretion," MCPS Board Chair Donna Dillard said Friday night.
Talley had presented a painstaking, 135-page proposal that involved schedules under three detailed phases and then announced as of Monday that schools would operate under Phase 3. He did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Friday.
That included mostly in-classroom learning by the lower grades and mostly remote learning for the higher grades, and it was a departure from the Phase 1 plan that Talley had announced just a few days before that.
Now all classes will have remote learning when school resumes on Aug. 10.
"Please emphasize that our priority is the safety of our students, staff and teachers," Dillard said. "That is our main concern."
The release from MCSP did explain the change is a result of "a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 in Martinsville, Henry County and the nation." Both the city and county have seen active cases and hospitalizations increase significantly since June 30, up by 50% in the county alone.
Talley repeatedly had used the word "fluid" to describe the decisions currently being made, and MCPS was not alone in making a last-minute change after publicly announcing plans.
Patrick County Schools had announced and posted on its website a hybrid learning plan for the reopening of its school district, but a "push alert" to parents and concerned citizens early Friday afternoon rescinded that notification and announced a hastily scheduled meeting of its school board at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Patrick County High School auditorium.
"The board members will continue discussing reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year," the announcement stated. "The school board is interested in receiving input from parents and staff regarding the hybrid plan option and the number of days students would receive in-person instruction beginning Aug. 11. Board members may be emailed at board@patrick.k12.va.us."
The Henry County School district remained silent on the matter through Friday. It's website still held fast to a hybrid system it had announced and its board approved two weeks ago.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
