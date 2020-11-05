UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Henry County Public Schools will go all virtual until mid-January

“That has been our biggest obstacle to continue to provide in-person instruction. It is that the widespread community transmission of the virus is causing us to lack our staff members,” she added.

Strayer told the board she had received a number of questions about the metrics that are used to make decisions about opening or closing schools. She said there is no one-size-fits-all process.

“You cannot look at one data point in isolation,” she said.

The board approved the measure on a motion by Francis Zehr, seconded by Dr. Merris Stambaugh. The vote was unanimous except for board member Cherie Whitlow, who was absent.

Currently, Strayer said 3,422 students have chosen to continue all virtual learning and 3,719 students are attending in-person, which for most of the school population means a hybrid schedule with two days of in-person classes and three days of virtual learning.

Strayer said about 662 students have switched from in-person to virtual learning since in-person classes began Oct. 12. The district has also seen a slight drop in student enrollment.

“We fully anticipate to reopen on our hybrid schedule in January and move forward on our in-person learning for our families,” Strayer said.