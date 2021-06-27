VCU students return to Martinsville clinic; Magna Vista student wins scholarship

VCU students back at clinicFourth-year students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry have returned to the Community Dental Clinic in Martinsville, working under the supervision of Chief Dentist Dr. Aimn Abbasi and local dentists who volunteer their time for at least a week as part of their training.
Every senior dental student at VCU rotates through the clinic, and approximately 1,400 dental students have treated patients since the clinic opened in 2005, a release from the clinic said. The program had been interrupted by the pandemic.
“Our relationship with the VCU School of Dentistry has enabled the foundation to serve a larger number of patients in our community,” Dr. Mark Crabtree, president of the foundation, said in the release. “This is win-win situation for the School and students and our community. The students gain practical experience in Martinsville and an understanding of the importance of meeting the needs of the underserved in our community and advancing the quality of oral health.”
The clinic, at 23 Fayette Street, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Patients are treated on a sliding scale of fees.
Catherine Malone of Lynchburg said working in the clinic provided “a rewarding feeling to help people with preventive oral health.”
Magna Vista student picked
James “Finley” Underwood of Magna Vista High School was among 19 students statewide who were honored by The Allstate Foundation/Virginia High School League Achievement for their academic excellence and participation in athletics and school activities and community service.
Each student will receive a $1,500 scholarship as chosen by a panel of five Virginia-area Allstate agents.
“The Allstate Foundation is proud to support these next generation leaders and history-makers from Virginia,” Jessica Hurd, Allstate agency manager in Charlottesville, said in a release announcing the winners. “These amazing young students have shown outstanding initiative both in and outside of the classroom. We know that many families have encountered significant financial hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is an honor to assist these VHSL students in their future endeavors and watch them achieve their full potential.”
Area students on Averett’s lists
Averett University in Danville announced students on its President’s List (4.0 grade-point average) and Dean’s List (3.4 or higher) for spring semester, including:
- Tracy Walker of Martinsville on the President’s List.
- Dulce Corona, Ariel Edwards, Garrett Haskins, Savanna Joyce and Jenifer Silva of Henry County, Daniel Roberts of Martinsville and Shylah Wester of Patrick County on the Dean’s List.
App challenge f
or students
The office of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Sale), whose 9th District includes Patrick County and most of Henry County and Martinsville, announced the opening of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for middle school and high school students in the district.
“The Congressional App Challenge encourages students to demonstrate their talents, engage their creativity, and explore the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education. I look forward to seeing the apps developed by the ingenuity of Ninth District students,” Griffith said in a release announcing the competition.
Students can choose to work individually or in groups of up to four to create and submit their own app for mobile, tablet or computer devices on a platform of their choosing.
Registration ends Sept. 30 and entries are due Nov. 1. To find out how, contact Tammie Bebout at 276-525-1405 or Tammie.Bebout@mail.house.gov.
Learning camp rescheduled
Patrick Henry Community College’s Verizon Innovative Learning camp for middle school girls at PHCC’s Patrick County site has been rescheduled for July 12-30. This camp offers Patrick County’s girls in grades six through eight an immersive experience with science, technology, engineering, and math through a 3-week, hands-on experience in augmented and virtual reality, coding, and 3D design. The girls will even get to meet influential woman leaders in STEM. To register, call 276-656-5461.