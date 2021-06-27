VCU students return to Martinsville clinic; Magna Vista student wins scholarship







VCU students back at clinicFourth-year students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry have returned to the Community Dental Clinic in Martinsville, working under the supervision of Chief Dentist Dr. Aimn Abbasi and local dentists who volunteer their time for at least a week as part of their training.

Every senior dental student at VCU rotates through the clinic, and approximately 1,400 dental students have treated patients since the clinic opened in 2005, a release from the clinic said. The program had been interrupted by the pandemic.

“Our relationship with the VCU School of Dentistry has enabled the foundation to serve a larger number of patients in our community,” Dr. Mark Crabtree, president of the foundation, said in the release. “This is win-win situation for the School and students and our community. The students gain practical experience in Martinsville and an understanding of the importance of meeting the needs of the underserved in our community and advancing the quality of oral health.”

The clinic, at 23 Fayette Street, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Patients are treated on a sliding scale of fees.