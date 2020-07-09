Virginia officials notify schools officials it's leaving reopening entirely up to them

“I’m probably more confused than ever,” said state Senator Bill Stanley (R-Rocky Mount), whose district includes Henry County and Martinsville. “The problem is that the governor’s plan puts restrictions on localities and then leaves localities with no direction on how to accomplish the limitations that he sets up or the goals that he has for them, which is going to create inconsistency between school board to school board.”

In addition to the VDOE's declining to approve the required plans, the letter makes clear that “it is up to the local school board to decide when and how schools reopen.”

“You look for best practices,” state Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) said. “What can we learn from other states or other countries and everything that I hear is that Europe has already crossed that bridge and has schools in session?

“I think if they can figure out how to do that, then why can’t we?”

Stanley says the governor is making the task harder than it needs to be.