Virginia, school districts say no, so parents staging their own proms for high schools in Henry, Patrick counties -- out of state

Meanwhile, it appears that the only school in the region aiming to hold a school-sponsored prom is George Washington High School in Danville. However, just how that can happen remains a mystery, even to its coordinator.

“I am trying to come up with something so that at least the seniors will be able to have a prom this year, but nothing is definite at this time nor has anything been decided,” said Hope Bowling Adams, the prom coordinator and social studies teacher/department co-chair, by email. “We are still in the planning stages.”

She added that she think it’s possible to have a prom “if we plan it correctly. Whether this means we have it outside or only allow a certain number in at a time, I am not sure yet.”

Meanwhile, the Pittsylvania County schools superintendent has said there would be no prom for county schools.

And that's the stance taken in Henry County, too.

“Per Governor Northam's executive orders, recommendations from VDH, and CDC guidelines, the school division is not hosting prom,” Henry County Public Schools spokesperson Monica Hatchett wrote in an email. “These gatherings would be restricted to fewer than 25 participants who must remain distanced, which does not lend itself to a traditional prom.”