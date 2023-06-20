A state museum in Martinsville and Boxley Material Company have announced plans to continue their partnership and this year it comes with a $10,000 gift.

Boxley renewed its year-long partnership on Friday in support of the Virginia Museum of Natural History's (VMNH) wide-ranging education programming initiatives and the gift to the VMNH Foundation will help the museum deliver and market a variety of STEM-based education program to be led by VMNH education, scientists, and research staff, a release stated.

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education that is designed to help students succeed in college and in their future careers. Various VMNH programs will be delivered to schools, families and general audiences throughout Virginia and beyond, the release stated.

"Increasing access to STEM education throughout our communities is a key focus area for Boxley and our partnership with VMNH is a natural fit," said Boxley Vice President and 360 Community Giving Committee Chair Bo Farr in the release. "Increasing participation in STEM programs helps address the workforce demand long-term and strengthens our communities by preparing workers to secure well-paying jobs in fast-growing STEM occupations, including those in the construction materials industry."

The partnership is a continuation of a collaboration between VMNH and Boxley forged in 2019 designed to enhance the museum's educational programming efforts.

"Boxley's support of the museum's education initiatives over the years has played a significant role in helping the museum increase both the number of programs we are able to offer, as well as the diversity of audiences we reach," said VMNH Deputy Director Ryan Barber in the release. "The renewal of this partnership will not only support the implementation of our educational programming, but it will also help us reach more audiences throughout Virginia and the surrounding region."

Specifically, the partnership supports the museum's standards-based school programming, as well as field trips to Boxley quarry sites located throughout Virginia, the museum's Homeschool Science and Engineering Academy and VMNH Science Festivals, the release stated.

The programming is offered in multiple formats and provides students with interactive lessons led by VMNH educators and scientists and include educational programs at the museum within the exhibit galleries and classrooms, outreach programming where the museum educators travel to off-site locations such as schools and community centers, and distance learning that brings students to the museum virtually, the release said.

Boxley officials said they intend to continue providing selected quarry sites for school field trips with VMNH educators and science staff partner with Boxley staff to deliver STEM-based lessons.

The museum's Homeschool Science and Engineering Academy is a series of bi-monthly programs held from September through May that are designed to supplement students' learning and knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math, the release stated.

The museum will continue providing its science festival series combining science education and experiences centered around paleontology, herpetology and entomology.

"Demand for the museum's educational programming continues to increase and the programming we deliver continues to evolve as we constantly look for the best ways to engage with audiences," said VMNH Education Manager Christy Deatherage in the release. "Partnerships like these are critical for success and we are grateful for Boxley's constant support of our efforts."

VMNH in Martinsville is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Boxley is a supplier of construction and landscaping materials and is part of the Summit Material family of companies.