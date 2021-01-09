WATCH NOW: At AHES's Green Schoolyard Initiative, outdoor hands-on lessons await students

So far, the garden is working: “Monarchs are doing what they’re supposed to be doing with the butterfly garden,” said Witt, who said caterpillars have been seen there.

When they return to school, students will be able to see the eggs and caterpillars on the plants, and the butterflies around the flowers.

A weather station is on a plywood board on two posts. Attached to the board are various weather instruments for students to read, including two types of thermometers, digital and traditional, so they get accustomed to both.

It also has a clock and rain gauge and hand-held anemometer, which measures wind speed. Rising up from the station on a tall pole is an orange windsock which follows the breeze.

The back of the board, facing the sidewalk and classroom windows, will be painted by art students to create a mural, Witt said.

Water barrels collect water that runs off a roof down the gutters and into the barrels, to use as needed for watering the gardens. The barrels just have been taken down and laid on their sides for winter storage, because if they were to fill with water and then freeze over winter, the ice could bust the barrels and/or plumbing attachments.

The rain barrels also will be painted by art students, Brown said.