WATCH NOW: At AHES's Green Schoolyard Initiative, outdoor hands-on lessons await students

Albert Harris Elementary School STEM teacher Laurie Witt and Principal Renee Brown can’t wait for students to return to school – because there’s an entire interactive learning garden waiting outside for them.
Now in its second year, the Green Schoolyard Initiative, situated in the school’s courtyard, has several stations throughout for lessons in the environment, nature, science, math and more.
Many of the projects in the Green Schoolyard Initiative were funded by grants from the Dan River Basin Association received from the Community Foundation and Charity League. Krista Hodges of DRBA helped with the projects, from getting materials to putting things together.
The Monarch butterfly way station is a natural-looking garden planted with flowers that support the lifestyle of the Monarch butterfly. Hodges said Raywood Landscape in Danville guided her in the plant selection and garden design and install the interpretive sign that tells about the butterfly garden.
“When students are learning about the Monarch butterfly in their science classroom,” Witt said, “they can come out, and teachers and students can walk through the butterfly’s life cycle, and they can see where the Monarch lays its eggs, how the eggs hatch; you can see the caterpillars as they develop and grow larger; and you can see their chrysalises where they can form into butterflies.”
So far, the garden is working: “Monarchs are doing what they’re supposed to be doing with the butterfly garden,” said Witt, who said caterpillars have been seen there.
When they return to school, students will be able to see the eggs and caterpillars on the plants, and the butterflies around the flowers.
A weather station is on a plywood board on two posts. Attached to the board are various weather instruments for students to read, including two types of thermometers, digital and traditional, so they get accustomed to both.
It also has a clock and rain gauge and hand-held anemometer, which measures wind speed. Rising up from the station on a tall pole is an orange windsock which follows the breeze.
The back of the board, facing the sidewalk and classroom windows, will be painted by art students to create a mural, Witt said.
Water barrels collect water that runs off a roof down the gutters and into the barrels, to use as needed for watering the gardens. The barrels just have been taken down and laid on their sides for winter storage, because if they were to fill with water and then freeze over winter, the ice could bust the barrels and/or plumbing attachments.
The rain barrels also will be painted by art students, Brown said.
A compost bin teaches students how natural products break down and become compost which enriches the soil.
A greens patch down by the driveway is growing turnip greens, which eventually students could harvest, cook and eat.
Witt said she is hoping to get a grant which would buy a kitchen cart, which is a cooking station complete with measuring tools, pots and pans and a hot plate for cooking, so the children could cook the greens they grew right in the classroom.
The greens were planted on an area which grass did not cover well. “The salad [patch] does double duty,” Witt said. “It helps prevent erosion.”
Below the greens patch is a storm drain which has been marked, to help students remain aware that runoff waters go into streams and rivers.
“This garden, our weather center and our kitchen cart coincide with the SOL’s (Standards of Learning) on math, science, reading” and more, Brown said.
“We are so fortunate to have Mrs. Witt” as a teacher, Brown said. “This project is her brainchild. I can’t wait until our children come back” and can use it.
“It has been a wonderful STEM based project to work on with Albert Harris Elementary and one that I hope we can share and launch at other schools in the Dan River basin. However, our work has been shared with teachers throughout Virginia and North Carolina!,” Hodges wrote by email.
