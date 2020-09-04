WATCH NOW: Back to school by the numbers: Henry County School Board hears statistics about first month of virtual classes

School meal deliveries are up, but student enrollment is down, as Henry County Public Schools gets ready to finish its fourth week of the virtual school year.
The Henry County School Board heard updates from a number of administrators Thursday morning about how the school system has been operating since starting the fall semester remotely on Aug. 10. While there is no date set for students to return to classrooms at this point, officials also continued discussing how to do so as safely as possible.
As of Thursday, 68 of Virginia’s 132 public school districts are 100% virtual, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Education.
The first month of enrollment numbers contain “some undeniable hard truths,” said David Scott, assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services.
Board documents show the district’s cumulative average daily membership (ADM) for August was about 6,693, which is down 140 students compared to the same period in 2019. (That figure does not include regional or preschool students.) Total enrollment for August was 6,880, versus 7,093 last year.
Student numbers tend to fluctuate during the first couple months of the school year, Scott said, so “it’s not out of the question that our ADM could rebound as it normally does in the fall.”
However, he added, “I do believe we’ll still fall short of the [Virginia] Department of Education’s projection of 6,938 students. How much short is a difficult question to answer.”
Of the students who have left Henry County, approximately equal numbers have transferred to public schools elsewhere in Virginia or out-of-state. A “somewhat thin slice of the pie” has gone on to private schools. Homeschool numbers are about on par with previous years, but Scott said he believed some families chose homeschool earlier this year before knowing the district’s plans for returning to classrooms.
“As we get better at online delivery [of classes] and eventually return to in-person instruction, we believe many of these families will return to our division,” Scott told the board.
Meanwhile, “we’ve been working to keep students enrolled,” he said, explaining that administrators and teachers have been calling families and delivering devices to their homes if needed. About 70 students have re-enrolled because of these efforts, he said.
“We will continue to spread the word about the benefits of remaining enrolled and working with licensed teachers,” Scott said. He cited other services offered by the school system, such as counseling, academic supports, and school meals.
While school buildings are closed to students, the district has been making weekday meals available to families via delivery or pick-up at schools on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In August, Henry County Schools distributed more than 27,000 meals, Scott said.
The school district must offer families a choice of entrees, he explained.
“This, to be honest, has caused some confusion, caused some chaos, and has made this part of our operation a little bit clumsy at this point. We’ve had difficulty getting the right meals to families,” Scott said. “However, with the passage of time we’re getting a lot better at that.”
The number of families interested in school meals has continued to increase, as well, he said.
“We are now delivering three times as many meals per day as we were in the first week of school. I’m very encouraged by the amount of growth we’re seeing in our meals program,” Scott said.
Another benefit of the program is that it “allows our bus drivers to remain active and log hours and receive paychecks,” even though they are not transporting students, he said. “It also keeps our full cafeteria staffs at work.”
The next adjustment will be “when we decide it’s time to come back to school, we’ll have to juggle delivery, pick-up, and in-school service. Our work is cut out for us on that front,” Scott said.
A grant from the Eastman Foundation has also provided meals for families during the school closures, said district Communications Director Monica Hatchett. The school district has used grant funds to distribute 366 boxes of food so far, and there are still some funds remaining, she said.
Lisa Millner, the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, gave an update on virtual instruction. Teachers who participated in training this summer will get a stipend this month, paid from federal CARES Act funds. They will also earn recertification points for creating classroom pages in Canvas, the online software used by the schools for virtual learning.
“There are always challenges,” Millner said, and encouraged families to contact the schools when they encounter problems. “We want feedback to continue to come to us because that is the only way we can grow and get better.”
Millner also said the district curriculum team met recently with small groups of math teachers about the use of data to inform instruction. “Research shows the gaps in math will be significant,” she said, referring to the learning lost when schools across Virginia closed in March.
To address this, teachers have been working on “diagnostic formative assessments,” or a series of short questions to ask students in order to identify where they are academically, she said.
Some students are taking part in synchronous (live) classes, but the district recognizes that not everyone may be able to log in at certain times. Therefore, any Zoom lessons are recorded and posted on the teacher’s website. Superintendent Sandy Strayer noted that teachers can tell if students have logged in to the site to view the materials or not.
The number of students who are not logging in and not turning in work is “a lot smaller than we thought it would be,” Strayer said,
The district also recently asked teachers to state on their sites “where the assignments are and where to turn them in” in response to feedback from parents, Strayer said.
Technology Director Elizabeth Adkins said she has been in talks with Comcast representatives to address parts of the county that cannot get internet service. She noted that families can visit wifi.xfinity.com to find free wifi hotspots in the community.
The school district has 388 Kajeets, or mobile wifi hotspots, available for students without internet at home. Data is limited daily, but refreshes every morning. Firewalls are in place to block students from visiting inappropriate sites or social media, Adkins said.
All students have been offered a device to use at home; however, ninth-graders are still waiting on a shipment of iPads from Apple that were ordered back in June, Adkins said. The devices were supposed to arrive by Aug. 18, but the company has said keyboard cases are on backorder. After some negotiation with Apple, Adkins said Henry County is now “sixth in the queue.”
“We feel like this is due to COVID and the high demand for devices,” which has caused shipping delays for a number of schools across the country, Adkins said.
Parents and families have had a lot of questions during virtual learning, so school staff are spending “a lot of time communicating with families,” Hatchett said. On social media, the Henry County Public Schools Facebook page is staffed from 5 a.m. to about 11:30 p.m., she said.
“We try to engage as much as possible because we know their hours are not traditional school hours,” Hatchett said.
The district has also been preparing for various scenarios when students eventually return to the classroom. Schools recently participated in a pandemic drill with the Department of Public Safety to practice protocols if a student tests positive for COVID-19, Hatchett said.
Officials also producing a series of videos to educate students about new procedures such as social distancing, wearing masks, and the importance of handwashing. School buildings feature “distancing dots” six feet apart to show students where to stand in line.
The district used part of its CARES Act allotment to purchase additional cleaning equipment. Facilities Maintenance Director Keith Scott said Clorox 360 disinfectant foggers came in earlier than expected, and janitorial workers will be trained on using it soon.
Henry County School Board meeting_1
Henry County School Board meeting
Henry County School Board meeting
Henry County School Board meeting_2
Henry County School Board meeting
Henry County School Board meeting_3
Henry County School Board meeting_5
Henry County School Board meeting_6
Henry County School Board meeting_4
Henry County School Board meeting
Henry County School Board meeting
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
In this Series
Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Sept. 4
-
Updated
WATCH NOW: Back to school by the numbers: Henry County School Board hears statistics about first month of virtual classes
-
Henry County Industrial Development Authority OKs performance agreements for new industry growth announced in June
-
ANOTHER VIEW: Help wanted: Virginia officers of election
- 180 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!