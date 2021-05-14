WATCH NOW: Bassett High School senior earns scholarship to Yale

The Henry County School Board meeting Thursday night included a standing ovation – for a Bassett High School senior who was recognized for having received a full scholarship to Yale.
Ignacio Ruiz, the son of Dencyl Sanchez and Ignacio Ruiz of Collinsville, was honored for that accomplishment. He also had won first place in Spanish in BETA Convention.
During a break in the meeting, Ignacio’s mother said she was very proud, and that her son always had put forth “muchas esfuerzas” – a lot of effort – on his studies. His father said Ignacio had a great deal of drive since his youngest days, and always had proclaimed he planned to be successful. Their son also helps other students with their studies, they said.
Other students recognized were:
- Shawn Foley of BHS, regional champion for triple jump, coached by Kevin Underwood.
- Adam Martin of BHS, first and second in the region and second and eighth in the state for swimming, coached by Jay Joyce.
- Brayden Lynch of Magna Vista High School for All-Region Scholastic Bowl, coached by George Martin.
- Cameron Robertson of Career Academy, first place in FFA Regional Forestry Competition.
- BHS students Caitlin Barker, Scott Harmon, Eydie Kenny, Kendall Mayes, Tahliyah Hodge, Naomi Hairston, D’Anna Nopala and Davis Scott for second place in regional One-Act Competition, coached by Justin Kline.
- BHS students BETA Convention winners Madalyn Oliver for first place in creative writing, and Madison Ross for second place in drawing, sponsored by Marcella Foster.
- MVHS students Caleb Lynch, Hailey Chitwood, Brayden Lynch and Kaylee Brooks, coached by Chelsea Stowe, for third place in state Beta Convention.
- The MVHS drama team of William Ortega-Wilson, Lauren Trent, Ivanna Gutierrez, Joanna Gutierrez, Ava Knight, Brayden Lunch, Briana Tatum and MacKenzie Morrison, coached by Bryan Dunn, first place champions in VHSL state competition.
- BHS students Evan Joyce, Fabiola Vasquez Becerra and Cannon Sechrist, under the direction of Trey Harris, for All-State Band.
- NSBE local chapter members Bryson Broadnax of Laurel Park Middle School, Nick Carter of MVHS and Bailey Stanley, Tahrell Scales, Landon Hairston and Hayden Robertson, coached by Karen Adams, for various wins at the NSBE 47th annual convention.
- Samantha Wall of BHS for SIUC Horticulture Development event, coached by Jasmine Thompson.
- First Generation Scholarship recipients Caitlin Barker, Macy Deal, Rachael Cardwell and Journey Kendrick.
- The school board approved supporting entering the school system for the Virginia School Board Association’s Workforce Readiness Award.
- HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer was recognized as Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, which this year had granted the award to all of Virginia’s 133 superintendents. “However, anecdotally, I think we can say … ours is the best,” said county school spokesperson Monica Hatchett, who was presenting the awards information.
- Later in the meeting, school board member Teddy Martin said though the VASS gave the award to all superintendents, it left it to each district to proclaim the award, which the HCPS board did.
The VSBA Business Honor Roll was awarded to Food Lion, Walmart and Jones and DeShon Orthodontics for their support of students during the pandemic.
