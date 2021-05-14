WATCH NOW: Bassett High School senior earns scholarship to Yale

Ignacio Ruiz, the son of Dencyl Sanchez and Ignacio Ruiz of Collinsville, was honored for that accomplishment. He also had won first place in Spanish in BETA Convention.

During a break in the meeting, Ignacio’s mother said she was very proud, and that her son always had put forth “muchas esfuerzas” – a lot of effort – on his studies. His father said Ignacio had a great deal of drive since his youngest days, and always had proclaimed he planned to be successful. Their son also helps other students with their studies, they said.