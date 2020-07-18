WATCH NOW: Carlisle School graduates belatedly celebrate their "resilience'

Carlisle 2020 valedictorian Lynden Gilstrap called her class a “generation of resilience.”
Carlisle celebrated the resilience of this year’s seniors at a graduation ceremony Friday at the school. The original ceremony was delayed by more than six weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Friday’s event had to be split into two to allow for more social distancing in the school’s Marshall Fine Arts Center.
Friday was the first time the school’s senior class was together since the end of March, when school’s were shut down for the rest of the year because of the virus.
The school had 28 graduates, 17 of whom graduated with honors.
Gilstrap, who plans to attend the University of Virginia in the fall, and salutatorian Margaret Wright, who will attend UNC Chapel Hill, both gave speeches reflecting the difficulty of their final semesters of high school, while showing hope that their class can continue to persevere through the hardships in their lives.
"We were born into a time of distress and hardship, and now we are being released onto our own in at time of chaos and uncertainty,” Gilstrap said. “But our class, this Class of 2020, is beyond prepared. We are capable of so much more than we could ever imagine. We are ready, standing strong to seize and conquer whatever may be standing in our way.”
Wright acknowledged that a late graduation and so many missed chances to experience special seniors events is not how she wanted to finish her high school career, but she ended her speech of a hopeful note for the future.
“I know things right now are scary. We’re unsure of what’s next. College and life after will bring many obstacles. But don’t let those stop you,” Wright said. “We as the graduating Class of 2020 have already overcome and faced many obstacles. I know this is not how we planned to end our senior year, but despite COVID-19, our times and memories at Carlisle will stay with us forever. Our experiences make us who we are and this year is just the beginning of what is yet to come.”
Joy M. Oakes, a Carlisle graduate and valedictorian of the Class of 1974, gave the keynote address via a prerecorded video. Oakes, originally from a Pittsylvania County, is the Senior Director of the Mid-Atlantic region for the National Parks Conservation Association in Washington D.C., a national nonprofit that works to preserve and enhance America’s national park system.
Oakes spoke about her own senior year was also turned upside down when she was forced to leave school early every day to work in the tobacco fields of her family’s farm. But she built resiliency, just like this year’s class will as well.
Oakes also talked about the issues of the times – the pandemic and what she called the “loss of human beings to a disease we don’t understand” as well as the “unfinished business arising from our country’s original sins, our founding on the suffering of indigenous people and of enslaved Africans,” she said.
She called learning history not found in her school’s textbook her lifelong journey and encouraged graduates to continue learning throughout their lives as well.
“To continue to make progress towards this more perfect union, you and I must continue to take risks,” Oakes said. “We must challenge our assumptions, we must keep learning. And as poet Maya Angelou observed, ‘When we know better, we must do better.’ Each of us must ask ourselves, ‘How can I do better?’ And then put that learning into action.”
Oakes finished by thanking the Class of 2020 for inviting her to be part of the milestone in their lives and said she hopes the graduates learn from their disappointments and failures and apply that learning to their own further growth.
“As you continue on your journey, I hope that you too find work that makes you eager to start your day,” she said. “Work that challenges you, work that inspires you to put in the time and effort necessary to achieve the excellence. Work that not only pays the bills but also feeds your soul.
“There is much you, and I can do in our communities to bridge divides and connect across our common humanity. How might you help our society reflect and advance our shared ideals of liberty and justice for all? How might you give back to our community and our nation?”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
