WATCH NOW: Carlisle to hold full-time in-person learning this fall

Carlisle will open school on Monday with full-time, in-person learning for all lower- and upper-school students.
Carlisle is the only school in the area to do in-person learning five days a week in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The school has put many guidelines in place to ensure health and safety for students and faculty, including daily health screenings and temperature checks for all students and staff, hand sanitizer stations set up in classrooms, around the buildings, and near entrances, and signs and floor markings around the school to encourage social distancing.
Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew has been releasing a series of video each week this summer called “Heads Up – News from the Head of School”, meant to inform parents and students about changes they will see on campus this fall.
“Communication is critical at this time,” Agnew said in the first episode of the series.
In accordance to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandate that all schools submit a plan for reopening in the fall, Agnew said “All decisions that we have made to date are in tandem with CDC guidelines as well as our local health department.” Carlisle has created a return to school committee comprised of teachers, health officials, maintenance staff, students, parents, the school nurse, administrators, and counselors to develop the school’s plan.
Even though Carlisle will be in-person, the school year will not be ordinary, Agnew acknowledged in the videos. The school will not have its traditional back-to-school family picnic, opening ceremony, or weekly flag ceremony because of restrictions on the number of people allowed at gatherings. All field trips will also be done virtually.
“We will find creative ways to keep that which is critical to the mission of Carlisle School,” Agnew said. “We are committed to doing what we can to bring order to a very chaotic and unsettling situation, keeping safety as our top priority.”
Two other staff members at the school will help ensure safety of students' both physical and mental health. Michelle George, the school nurse, is a certified contact tracer through Johns Hopkins University, and has attended meetings with the Virginia Council of Private Education. George will lead the health and safety protocols at the school. She has set up an isolation room on campus for staff or students who don’t feel well, and has personal protective equipment such as gowns, masks, and face shields on hand.
Carlisle also has a full-time school counselor, Christian Tisdale, on-site for all grade levels. Tisdale has an office in the lower school, and has regularly scheduled office hours in the upper school with students free to drop by at any time during the day. Tisdale said parents are free to reach out to her for resources as well.
“As we approach the start of this new school year, we know it will be unlike any we have experienced before,” Tisdale said. “You may have a mix of emotions about returning - excitement, stress, or anxiety. It will be a new normal, but be assured we are all in this together and I am here to offer a listening ear in support.
“In light of the impact that this pandemic has had on us all, we stand ready to provide for the mental, the emotional, and the social well-being of our students and faculty as we reopen a different but the same Carlisle School.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
