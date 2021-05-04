WATCH NOW: Community meets PHCC presidential candidate Alex Anzalone

When he was teaching, “I spent a lot of time when I design tests,” making sure those tests fairly and accurately assess students’ learning. That including getting students’ input on which types of tests worked best.

As a leader, “my team is my team, and I love it as family,” and he never allows people to mistreat each other. A leader also should make it possible for all team members to work to the best of their abilities.

Asked about his vision as he ponders being the next leader of PHCC, Anzalone said his vision is growth, and “the only way to do this is in a partnership.”

That can only be done through being “a unified voice,” he said.

He comes from “a very large system, a very underfunded system,” he said. The statistics and “the good job” of PHCC’s vice presidents show that here is “a very different situation.”

It has been obvious to him that the people who work at PHCC are happy, he said, and “I spend a lot of time in my work. I want to make it a happy place, and it is a happy place. I want to make it even happier.”

In closing remarks, he said, “This school is very strong. The community is very resilient and bouncing back.”

His experience will help, as it has in every job he has had, he said.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.