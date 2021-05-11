WATCH NOW: Community meets PHCC presidential candidate Greg Hodges

PHCC should make sure that CTE offerings are in line with what the workforce needs, he said, and high school students should be brought to visit at PHCC. The G3 Initiative provides funding for high-demand trade programs “will not only pay for them to get their tuition, textbook and fees but will incentivize them towards completion.”

Third, regarding partnering with local school districts to show that PHCC is a resource to underserved populations, he said “one of the best ways that we engage with the underrepresented population is first of all to know who they are, where they are and who the thought leaders of those communities are.”

Going through churches “allows doors to be open,” he said.

He said visiting students would see that 24% of PHCC administrators are people of color, which is more than the 20% of the population of the PHCC service area.

The new county jail being built will have room for PHCC to hold programs for incarcerated people, he said.