WATCH NOW: Community meets PHCC presidential candidate Greg Hodges

Greg Hodges, the only one of the four candidates for president of Patrick Henry Community College to come from within the college, offered his perspective on college leadership Tuesday during a forum at the college that was broadcast over Zoom.
PHCC Vice President, Workforce, Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges (no relation) introduced Hodges and asked questions.
Greg Hodges has a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary. He holds two master’s degrees, one from Bethany Theological Seminary and the other from the University of Phoenix. His doctoral degree is from Trident University International. He has spent his career in higher education at PHCC and became a vice president in 2016 and currently is the vice president of Academic and Student Success Services.
To the first question, about how PHCC would continue to support higher education in Patrick County, Greg Hodges talked at length about PHCC’s growing inroads there, with program increases and more course offerings.
“The needs of Patrick County are very unique. At the end of the day, we all want the same thing in our service regions. We all want good-paying jobs with family-sustaining wages, but in each part of the service region, the avenue by which we get there is often different,” he said.
He talked about the “significant expansion of programs in Patrick County in recent years.”
One was the welding lab on the Patrick County High School campus, started 3 years ago. Both the high school and the night programs are successful and have waiting lists, he said.
Also in Patrick County are an expanded workforce training program, Career and Technical Education dual enrollment and the new, 5,000-square-foot facility in the former Food Lion building, which complements the more traditional building used for transfer classes. Those building renovations were funded entirely through grant programs, he said.
Hodges said he is the executive director of the Patrick County Educational Foundation, the mission of which is to increase the post-high school credential attainment rates. Patrick County has one of the highest graduation rates in Virginia but one of the lowest post-high school education rates, “and that has economic development impacts” and contributes to a decreasing population, he said.
On the second question, how to get more high school students involved in trade programs, Hodges replied, “This is much bigger than just Patrick Henry Community College and our K-12 partners. … This is a regional issue. We as a community must make trades more attractive. We must have folks understand the incredible value, the incredibly lucrative careers” in the trade professions.
The trades track has been overlooked in recent decades in favor of the college transfer track, so that eventually “an entire generation now in our community or failed to understand” the value of short-term trades programs.
PHCC should make sure that CTE offerings are in line with what the workforce needs, he said, and high school students should be brought to visit at PHCC. The G3 Initiative provides funding for high-demand trade programs “will not only pay for them to get their tuition, textbook and fees but will incentivize them towards completion.”
Third, regarding partnering with local school districts to show that PHCC is a resource to underserved populations, he said “one of the best ways that we engage with the underrepresented population is first of all to know who they are, where they are and who the thought leaders of those communities are.”
Going through churches “allows doors to be open,” he said.
He said visiting students would see that 24% of PHCC administrators are people of color, which is more than the 20% of the population of the PHCC service area.
The new county jail being built will have room for PHCC to hold programs for incarcerated people, he said.
Regarding strategies for partnering with local businesses for programs leading to higher paying careers, Hodges said, “Patrick Henry utilizes a really nationally recognized strategy that came out of the National Science Foundation,” using its Business and Leadership Industry Team to bring in representatives of companies by sectors. It also works with advisory councils that regularly inform the college on the directions CTE programs should go.
It is important for PHCC to provide career pathways to bring people out of poverty into the middle class, he said.
Rhonda Hodges asked Greg Hodges how he as president would portray PHCC as a first-choice rather than last-resort college.
“We’ve actually done an incredible job in this community of overcoming the community college stigma that permeates the nation,” he said.
It involves “telling the story over and over” of what PHCC offers, such as strong athletics and arts programs, well-trained staff and thorough student support services.
When asked about his fundraising plan, Greg Hodges said the key is building, maintaining and growing relationships with local partners and organizations which provide funding.
PHCC’s partnerships with The Harvest Foundation, the Reynolds Foundation and the Tobacco Commission and access to grants from federal partners, such as the Departments of Education and Labor as well as other sources, have been key to PHCC’s success, he said.
He said Gracie Agnew inspired him to go into the educational field. In 1986, he was a junior in her college preparatory English course. She had told him that some people choose education for a career, and education chooses others – and he was one of the chosen ones.
He was a third-grade teacher when he was asked to teach a course at PHCC, and then he had opportunities “to move up into the administrative ranks.” At each move he had a greater impact on more people, he said.
When it comes to his educational philosophy – the eighth question – he said he follows two theories, the servant-leadership theory coined by Robert Greenleaf in 1970 and that of transformational leadership. He is a particular fan of Kotter’s Theory of Change Management, he said.
When asked about his vision for PHCC, Hodges said, “My vision is that we are not only a comprehensive community college, but we are recognized throughout our service region as the college of choice. … That’s the duck on top of the water that’s sailing perfectly smoothly. … Underneath the water we are paddling furiously to make sure we are that premier choice in our service region.”
