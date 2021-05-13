WATCH NOW: Community meets PHCC presidential candidate Jermaine Ford

On strategies, he said, he would have to partner with local businesses to have programs that lead to higher-paying careers. He said it’s important to ask businesses where they want to be in the future.

“One of my leadership traits is visionary and collaborative, so with that being said, as we see the needs between business and industry, business expansion, business recruitment. … I as the next president of PHCC will be at the table,” Ford said.

While doing research on the area, he said, he found 142,000 people “within that service area” of PHCC. Of those, there are 60,000 people ages 15 to 49.

“By 2030, given that same scope that I just mentioned, it’s not 142,000 anymore. Now it’s around 130,000 plus, and at age 15 to 49 drops to under 30,000. I said, ‘Oh, there has to be a sense of urgency. We have population decline; we have low enrollment.’” And must expand programs.

As PHCC president, he would be on “listening tours” and meet with every business owner, he said.

To the question about ensuring that PHCC is a school of preference rather than last resort, Ford replied that students should receive the message that no matter what type or level of program they are enrolled in, “You are coming to college.”