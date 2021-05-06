WATCH NOW: Community meets PHCC presidential candidate Tanjula Petty

PHCC President Angeline Godwin, who is slated to retire in July, “has developed a great foundation already, so I don’t see myself veering away from that foundation,” Petty said. She said she would align programs to the needs of programs and industry and remain in touch with those partners.

Her last institution held an industry roundtable “where we would bring all of our business and industry partners in addition to the chamber of commerce … to the table so that we could have robust conversations about the needs” for them as well as the college, she said.

The second question was how to get more K-12 students engaged. She would encourage relationships with those partners, she said, and aim to “increase the number of students coming through the pipeline for dual enrollment. The one thing I would love to see is every high school student graduated with some type of credential.”

Next was how to partner with schools to demonstrate that PHCC is a resource to underrepresented populations.

“Effective communication,” not only with school districts but “our community at large to let them know what resources are available,” she said. That would include promotion on a large scope, “and I didn’t see that” as she was coming into Virginia, she said.