WATCH NOW: Godwin honored at her final PHCC board meeting

The first Patrick Henry Community College board meeting to be held in person in more than a year was also the last board meeting PHCC President Angeline Godwin would attend.
Godwin, who has served PHCC in that capacity for nine years, will retire at the end of June.
Some board members attended in person at the college, wearing masks and seated at distances, while others participated via Zoom.
Godwin praised the college on several aspects, including how it managed to succeed despite the pandemic.
When the closures of school buildings was announced last year, she said, she expected it would take PHCC classes about two weeks to make the transition to fully online learning. Instead, “within less than four days, our faculty had [set up] a one hundred percent remote environment, even in the most challenging, hands-on classes.”
Since announcing her retirement in January, Godwin said, “It’s been amazing to me the things that students have shared” about the impact PHCC has made on their lives.
PHCC is not just about “getting an education or a degree … it’s not about just getting a certificate. It’s actually not really just about getting a job. … It’s about a life change. It’s about a complete transition for an entire family.”
“Serving as your president has been the greatest honor of my life,” she said.
PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson presented Godwin with the gift of a sports shirt bearing the design of the PHCC compass symbol, “Pats” and “A. Godwin.”
The PHCC board of directors issued a proclamation commending Godwin’s service and recommending to the chancellor of the Virginia Community College System and the State Board of Community Colleges that she be honored with the title of president emeritus of PHCC.
Financial matters
The board approved allocating $500,000 to renovations of the Manufacturing and Engineering Technologies Complex to cover an unexpected increase in projected costs.
The original estimate of the MET renovation had been $3.8 million, Vice President of Financial & Administrative Services John Hanbury said, and was covered by a $3.2 million grant from The Harvest Foundation and $600 from the Tobacco Commission. That was thought to provide full funding, but “as we went through the design stage,” it was discovered that an additional $500,000 would have to be covered by funds.
When bids for the project started coming in, “we were somewhat stunned” that the lowest bid was $800,000 above the anticipated cost (including the earlier additional $500,000). That was mostly because of the rise in the cost of materials during the past year, Hanbury said.
“We value-engineered $300,000,” he said, but that still left the $500,000.
Godwin said that the college had spent six years analyzing the project, which was deemed necessary. The MET will be for the welding program, which has been going strong at PHCC for 40 years and always has a wait list of potential students.
Colin Ferguson, PHCC’s dean of STEM-HAP, said the design of the center would give a “double horseshoe” layout, allowing for two classes of 20 students each, and there would be additional space for specialty training areas.
Hanbury also said the college has received no increase in funding from localities for fiscal year 2022 and that PHCC expects to spend about $70,000 to replace an old analog information sign in front of West Hall with a digital sign.
Expenses in the Auxiliary Fund should be minimal because of the absence of students on campus because of the pandemic, Hanbury said. The bookstore “is at a loss.” Also, it was expected that the college’s payments on artificial turf at Hooker Field would have been finished this year, but it was discovered that payments from 2016 were missed, so those payments must be made.
Expenses in the Student Activities Fund were lower this year than normal because of the pandemic, he said. The board approved transferring $35,000 from that fund to the Auxiliary Fund.
Enrollment down
Vice President of Academic and Student Success Services Greg Hodges said that summer and fall registration is fully underway and that the debt relief program as a result of the pandemic has erased $41,000 in debt for 72 students. PHCC “will look at further debt relief” for spring 2021 students, he said.
Enrollment during the past year was 9.7% lower because of the pandemic, he said, slightly lower than the 10% rate seen across the nation and lower than PHCC had planned in its budget.
“One of the things we are most pleased about” is that the college operated during the pandemic without any COVID outbreak, he said.
New program
Rhonda Hodges, vice president of Workforce, Economic and Community Development, said “we were very concerned going into fall, and we did have a decline in Fast Forward enrollments, but we really focused on stabilizing enrollment.”
The college offered three new Fast Forward programs: an NC3 Festo Fundamentals (the first community college to have it approved as a Fast Forward program), Pharmacy Technician and Heavy Equipment Operator.
Enrollment is now up from last year in Fast Forward, she said: 175 this year, compared to 150 last year. This year’s completion rate was 94%, surpassing the 80.3% last year.
With NC3, PHCC, considered “a leader school,” has been invited to participate in two national programs this year, she said. New NC3 pilot programs will include coding and app development.
PHCC’s WECD program includes customized training for industries and businesses, she said, including for Radial and Press Glass. Thirty-four leaders and supervisors are taking a supervisory class at PHCC.
Under a grant from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, PHCC created a work-based learning task force and joined the National Association of Colleges and Employers, Hodges said. PHCC also was the only community college to be awarded a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration in their Build to Scale Venture Challenge Program.
PHCC partnered with the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce to offer the Success Mindset Entrepreneurial Boot Camp, which has seven participants. A small Fab Lab will be established at the Patrick County site of PHCC as part of that grant.
Hodges and Godwin participated in seven visits with four companies considering moving to the area, she said, including Crown Holdings, which has announced it will invest $145 million and have 126 jobs in Commonwealth Crossing.
PHCC signed an agreement with Radical Sports Cars, a UK-based race car company, to have office space in MET 2.
In March 2021, PHCC received a $10,000 donation from Mid-Atlantic Broadband to increase capacity for customized training, Hodges said.
More scholars
PHCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood reported that Patrick Henry Scholars has a record number of applicants, and 12 scholarships will be granted, more than the standard 10. The scholarship provides tuition, books and fees for two years.
She announced that faculty members Bronte Miller was awarded the PHCC Teaching Faculty of the Award, and Jason Worley won the Distinguished Faculty of the Year, both funded by an anonymous donor.
Sports success
Athletic Director Brian Henderson reported that the PHCC softball team placed second in the conference and the baseball team placed second in the region, and several of their members have been honored. The men’s soccer team placed fifth in the nation. Some 130 athletes have committed to attend PHCC next year, he said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.