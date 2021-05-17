WATCH NOW: Godwin honored at her final PHCC board meeting

“We value-engineered $300,000,” he said, but that still left the $500,000.

Godwin said that the college had spent six years analyzing the project, which was deemed necessary. The MET will be for the welding program, which has been going strong at PHCC for 40 years and always has a wait list of potential students.

Colin Ferguson, PHCC’s dean of STEM-HAP, said the design of the center would give a “double horseshoe” layout, allowing for two classes of 20 students each, and there would be additional space for specialty training areas.

Hanbury also said the college has received no increase in funding from localities for fiscal year 2022 and that PHCC expects to spend about $70,000 to replace an old analog information sign in front of West Hall with a digital sign.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Expenses in the Auxiliary Fund should be minimal because of the absence of students on campus because of the pandemic, Hanbury said. The bookstore “is at a loss.” Also, it was expected that the college’s payments on artificial turf at Hooker Field would have been finished this year, but it was discovered that payments from 2016 were missed, so those payments must be made.