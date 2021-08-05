WATCH NOW: HCPS' gets $18 million in pandemic relief funding

Virtual Virginia

The school board approved paying program fees for Virtual Virginia, which offers online instruction in subject areas not available in all schools, as well as in-service training for personnel.

Fees for elementary students are $1,325 per semester. Middle and high school students can take classes at $125 per course per year.

The estimated $130,000 cost of the program would come from the ESSER III grant.

IDEA ARP

HCPS will receive about $460,000 for funding through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act American Rescue Plan. The funds will be allocated to materials and supplies.

Meraki licenses will cost an estimated $200,000, to come initially from the CRRSA ESSER II. These are annual licenses which are needed for internet access, security and email, and vital to delivering both online and in-person learning, Millner reported.

T.W. Carver remodeling

HCPS will award a contract to RRMM Architects of Roanoke for $245,000 to remodel the kitchen and dining space at G.W. Carver Elementary School. The funding would come from the ESSER III grant.