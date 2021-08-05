WATCH NOW: HCPS' gets $18 million in pandemic relief funding

Henry County Public Schools will receive $18 million in federal funding from programs designed to compensate for the effects of the pandemic on student learning.
The HCPS board approved Thursday receiving that money from the American Rescue Plan Act, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III during the next three years.
At least 20% of the grant is required to be used to address learning loss through programs such as summer learning or summer enrichment, extended day, comprehensive after-school programs or extended school year programs.
Other approved uses would be:
- Additional positions at the elementary and middle school levels to assist with small group instruction.
- Updates to the “Tyler Drive” transportation system.
- Upgrades and/or replace various heating/air and ventilation systems in some schools.
- Licenses/Online Platforms to accommodate virtual learning (including those at-risk students).
- Furniture for classrooms for sanitization and social distancing.
- Various manipulatives and student instructional supplies so students won’t have to share.
- Various PPE and COVID-19 testing kits.
ESSER funding wound amount to $171,400 in reimbursable funds that can be used for addressing unfinished learning and extended school year/year-round schools as an effect of COVID-19. In Henry County, it would be for transportation (bus driver pay and fuel) to and from after-school programs and summer learning programs for this school year and the next.
Virtual Virginia
The school board approved paying program fees for Virtual Virginia, which offers online instruction in subject areas not available in all schools, as well as in-service training for personnel.
Fees for elementary students are $1,325 per semester. Middle and high school students can take classes at $125 per course per year.
The estimated $130,000 cost of the program would come from the ESSER III grant.
IDEA ARP
HCPS will receive about $460,000 for funding through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act American Rescue Plan. The funds will be allocated to materials and supplies.
Meraki licenses will cost an estimated $200,000, to come initially from the CRRSA ESSER II. These are annual licenses which are needed for internet access, security and email, and vital to delivering both online and in-person learning, Millner reported.
T.W. Carver remodeling
HCPS will award a contract to RRMM Architects of Roanoke for $245,000 to remodel the kitchen and dining space at G.W. Carver Elementary School. The funding would come from the ESSER III grant.
Those areas are in dire need of improvement, Director of Facilities Maintenance Keith Scott said. The school has the second largest number of students but one of the smaller kitchens, and the dining room is so cramped that sometimes dining tables have to be put out in the hallway.
'Inspire 2025'
HCPS Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Lisa Millner presented the Inspire 2025 Vision Plan. The plan has five components, each of which have planning teams. The components and their planning team leaders are:
- High quality instruction: Wendy Durham, Liz Motley.
- High quality professionals: Christy Landon, Marcie Seay.
- Safe & innovative learning: Keith Scott, Crystal Dixon.
- Family & community engagement: Monica Hatchett, Garrett Dillard.
Millner showed a video outlining examples of those goals, such as developing resources for students, providing food and clothing support for families, the MHC After 3 online tutoring and “Talk It Out” youth hotline.
“Even during the pandemic, we were able to achieve a lot of things in a lot of areas,” Millner said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Approved minor updates to policies.
- Approved members of the Sick Leave Bank: Central Office member, Millner; elementary teacher, Rosario Maynor of Axton Elementary; middle school teacher, Duane Thompson of Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School; elementary principal, Liz Motley of Drewry Mason Elementary; secondary principal, Tiffiny Gravely, Bassett High; and superintendent’s designee, David Scott. Additionally, a member will be appointed by the Henry County Education Association.
- Honored television reporters Luis Romero and Kendall Davis with the Virginia School Board Association Media Honor Roll.
