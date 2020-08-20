WATCH NOW: Help4School designed to help families understand distance learning in Henry County

Online schooling is a whole new experience, and a group of volunteers has planned an event to help families make the best of it.
Martinsville Henry County Help4School will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the picnic shelter of First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St.
It will feature one-on-one help from high-schoolers and adult volunteers, with advice and best practices on motivating kids to engage fully in their virtual education; technology assistance and homework help; and interaction with community-education supporters.
Jeff Prillaman, who works for CISCO Systems, is the director, Tim and Charme Pace are organizers, and Tracee Prillaman of DaCapoVa and Magna Vista High School teacher Beth Stanley Lawson are head volunteers. Between 30 and 50 volunteers, several who speak Spanish, are expected to help.
“We will manage questions from parents. We will manage questions from students,” Jeff Prillaman said. “Our goal is to be available to hear and help.”
That will include helping students and parents use the Canvas education app, the school iPads, technology, lessons, subjects and motivation.
The goal is to help more than 100 people during the three hours.
The event is “tech enabled,” he said.
All standard pandemic-protection protocol will be followed: The event will be outdoors, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on spacing and sanitizing will be followed. Face coverings must be worn by people who are 6 feet or closer to others.
Parents and their children must remain together during the event. Each family will have a turn to sit at a table with a volunteer, and the tables will be sanitized between families.
Free breakfast, prepared by El Norteno Mexican Restaurant, will be provided. Breakfast bags will be handed out starting at 9 a.m. and for as long as they last.
Prillaman said he was inspired to create this program by the Back2School school-supplies distribution program.
If the event is a success on Saturday, Prillaman said, it will be continued at a bigger scale: "We want to make maximum difference and set up a scalable, repeatable model others can follow."
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
