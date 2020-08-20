WATCH NOW: Help4School designed to help families understand distance learning in Henry County

Online schooling is a whole new experience, and a group of volunteers has planned an event to help families make the best of it.

Martinsville Henry County Help4School will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the picnic shelter of First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St.

It will feature one-on-one help from high-schoolers and adult volunteers, with advice and best practices on motivating kids to engage fully in their virtual education; technology assistance and homework help; and interaction with community-education supporters.

Jeff Prillaman, who works for CISCO Systems, is the director, Tim and Charme Pace are organizers, and Tracee Prillaman of DaCapoVa and Magna Vista High School teacher Beth Stanley Lawson are head volunteers. Between 30 and 50 volunteers, several who speak Spanish, are expected to help.

“We will manage questions from parents. We will manage questions from students,” Jeff Prillaman said. “Our goal is to be available to hear and help.”

That will include helping students and parents use the Canvas education app, the school iPads, technology, lessons, subjects and motivation.

The goal is to help more than 100 people during the three hours.